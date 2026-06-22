Texas Longhorns Attempting to Flip Big 12 Commit After Official Visit

The Texas Longhorns are once again staring right down the spotlight as the team prepares for a massive 2026 season.

After the slow start in 2025, head coach Steve Sarkisian knows the Longhorns need to come out of the gate this year with their hair on fire. There should be no reason the Longhorns can't come out to start the season as one of the best in the country. This team is filled with talent from top to bottom.

Coach Sarkisian has delivered another solid recruiting class as well as a great transfer portal class. Now, the coaching staff is in the midst of building a strong recruiting class for 2027, and that could include flipping a Houston Cougars commit.

All Eyes On Texas

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns flag on the field after a touchdown is scored during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

According to Rivals' national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman, the Longhorns are in a great place with Cougars commit, linebacker Jerrell Bridges, after a recent official visit.

It appears co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Johnny Nansen is playing a major role in attempting to flip the Cougars' signee. Nansen is a veteran presence on the sidelines, and obviously someone players trust.

The three-star linebacker committed to the Cougars back at the end of May. But of course, committing doesn't mean that anything is official, as every fan base in college football knows.

Bridges is ranked as the 130th best linebacker in the 2027 class and could be a great depth piece as soon as he gets on campus for whatever program he decides to play for.

He's also received offers from teams like the Louisville Cardinals, Michigan State Spartans, Baylor Bears, Iowa State Cyclones, Purdue Boilermakers, Vanderbilt Commodores, Arkansas Razorbacks, Northwestern Wildcats, NC State Wolfpack, Wake Foresr Demon Deacons, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Texas State Bobcats, UConn Huskies and many more.

Currently, the Longhorns have the eighth-best class in 2027. Adding a piece like Bridges will undoubtedly help that ranking. He would join a group of commits that is highlighted by five-star players in wide receiver Easton Royal and cornerback John Meredith III.

Recruiting is a constant grind as the world of NIL continues to open up possibilities for players and for programs. Bridges' comments after his visit to Austin should make fans feel very comfortable about the chances of the program adding the Midlothian, Texas native.

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