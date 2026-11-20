The Texas Longhorns are on the brink of clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff if they can take care of business in their final two regular season games.

But while the focus remains on what lies ahead, the program is also looking to address the future of its coaching staff in a major way.

Texas is reportedly already starting the process of putting together a contract extension for defensive coordinator Will Muschamp in order to keep him in Austin beyond his current three-year deal, per reports from Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods.

Muschamp has had a terrific first season in his return to Texas, and it's clear the Longhorns realize that other programs will be interested in snatching him away.

Will Muschamp Has Led One of the Nation's Best Defenses

Georgia Co-Defensive Coordinator Will Muschamp looks on during warm ups before the start of a NCAA college football game against Missouri in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that the Texas defense was elite under Pete Kwiatkowski, but Muschamp has taken things to a new level.

Texas' star-studded personnel no doubt deserves credit for oftentimes carrying the Longhorns this season but Muschamp has put them in great positions to find success.

The Longhorns are allowing just 17.8 points per game this season, 13th-fewest in Power 4 and thrid-fewest in the SEC. Texas has also given up just 288.7 yards per game, 12th-fewst in Power 4.

Perhaps most importantly, Texas has the second-best red zone defense in the country this season

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With talented players like linebackers Rasheem Biles and Justin Cryer, edge rusher Colin Simmons, safety Jelani McDonald, cornerback Graceson Littleton and defensive lineman Maraad Watson, just to name a few, the Texas defense has had impressive success during the 2026 season.

The Longhorns will hope that continues on the hunt for a national championship.

Does Will Muschamp Ever Want to Be a Head Coach Again?

The short answer? No.

Muschamp said while meeting with the media in April that he has no desire to become a head coach again.

"No," Muschamp said before moving on to the next question.

That's good news for a Texas team that will need to continue leaning on an elite defense in order to remain in national title contention over the next handful of seasons.

Muschamp has a 56-51 record as a head coach from his time at Florida and South Carolina. At 55, it looks like he's done being a head coach and is more interested in focusing on what he loves -- calling the defense.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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