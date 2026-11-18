One spot.

It’s hardly the kind of jump that turns heads in the College Football Playoff rankings.

But for Texas, Tuesday night’s move from No. 6 to No. 5 could carry far more significance than the number itself suggests.

The Longhorns are still on the outside looking in at the top four, and the first-round bye that comes with it. But a closer look at the projected playoff bracket reveals that their current position might not be such a bad place to be.

An Unusually Quiet Week Around College Football

Nov 14, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia head coach Kirby Smart stands on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against Missouri at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia cruised past Missouri, Alabama handled Vanderbilt and undefeated Utah and UCLA survived scares against Arizona and Illinois. As a result, Tuesday’s latest CFP rankings featured an awfully familiar top four: Georgia, Utah, Alabama and UCLA.

Further down, Wake Forest climbed to No. 11 following its 49-7 demolition of SMU, moving into the projected playoff field at the expense of No. 12 Texas Tech.

But just outside the top four, one of the weekend's most consequential games came down to the final three seconds.

What the Rankings Mean for Texas

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning calls a play during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Texas needed nearly every second of Saturday's matchup against LSU, but its dramatic 22-21 victory proved enough to lift the Longhorns past Notre Dame, despite the Fighting Irish's 41-7 victory over Boston College.

Now the Longhorns find themselves just one spot away from a bye week.

But here’s the thing: Texas might not necessarily need one.

If the season ended today, Texas would host Boise State at DKR in the first round of the 12-team playoff.

The Broncos may be a Group of Six team, but don’t think of them as pushovers. At 9-1, Boise State has won nine straight games and scored at least 30 points in each one. The Broncos climbed seven spots to No. 17 in Tuesday’s rankings, and as the highest-ranked G6 squad, they’re projected to claim the bracket’s No. 12 spot.

Of course, Texas knows better than to take any opponent lightly, but it’s about as favorable a matchup as the Longhorns could ask for. And should the Longhorns advance, things would get even more interesting.

Awaiting them in the quarterfinals would be undefeated No. 4 UCLA, a daunting opponent in its own right, but one Texas could probably live with considering the alternatives.

Take Notre Dame, for example. The Fighting Irish would have to get past No. 11 Wake Forest before a potential quarterfinal showdown with No. 3 Alabama. Meanwhile, No. 8 Indiana would face No. 9 Tennessee in the first round, with top-ranked Georgia awaiting the winner.

Suddenly, a first-round matchup against Boise State followed by UCLA doesn’t sound so bad.

For now, Texas still has to get past Arkansas and Texas A&M, and there's plenty of time for the playoff picture to change.

But all things considered, moving up one spot suddenly feels like a pretty big deal.

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