Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko Takes Shot at Texas Longhorns Fans
The Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies no doubt have bad blood, from the players on the field and all the way to the fans, something everyone is so aware of.
The rivalry between the two was renewed last season, and the Longhorns got to host this year's game at Forty Acres. Fans of the burnt orange have been chomping at the bit to defeat their rivals on their home field.
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is now adding another fun moment to the rivalry. While at the Texas High School Coaches Association Convention, he made sure to clarify that he did not call Texas A&M the state's flagship university so as to not upset Texas fans.
What Mike Elko Said About Texas Fans
When a reporter said Elko was the one of the coaches of Texas's flagship programs, the Texas A&M coach stopped him.
"I didn't say that, you did," Elko said. "Just before that goes viral again from all of our wonderful fans over in Austin."
Take a look:
The joke obviously landed with the reporters in the room at the Texas High School Coaches Association Convention, as laughter filled the room.
While clearly saying the last part with a heavy amount of sarcasm, it was obvious that Elko became aware of the clip that circulated, trying to start a conversation online about the Aggies not caring about the talent level of the Longhorns.
This was one of many recent headlines involving the two rivals, starting with Steve Sarkisian walking out to the Texas A&M fight song during the SEC Media Days. While conference commissioner Greg Sankey insisted it was an accident, the damage had already been done, with the event trending on social media immediately after it happened.
While the two programs are not competing for the same recruits the Longhorns have landed recently, they are still neck and neck in recruiting rankings. Pair that with the two teams' upcoming matchup for a potential spot in the SEC championship game, and it's easy to see why tensions have been high between the programs.
Elko's comments will give the two fan bases plenty to discuss as they await the highly-anticipated rivalry returning to Austin on November 28.