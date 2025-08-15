Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Looking for 'Revenge' in Lone Star Showdown Rematch
Last season's renewal of one of Texas's most historic rivalries, which dates back to 1894, between the, Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies received its most recent installment, 13 years in the making. As the Longhorns joined the SEC before the 2024 season, much excitement surrounded the next chapter of the Lone Star Showdown.
In the rivalry's first game, back the Longhorns walked into Kyle Field and left with a 17-7 victory, punching a ticket to the SEC Championship game, but most importantly for some fans, were bragging rights once again. Recently, Texas A&M's quarterback Marcel Reed spoke with SportsCenter as part of its “50 States in 50 Days” series, where the Aggies' starting quarterback noted his excitement for the second part of the Lone Star Showdown this time in Austin on Nov. 28.
“As juiced up as anybody else gets for a rivalry game," Reed said. “I’m really excited to get the opportunity to play Texas again, get a little bit of revenge and also do it at Austin. That’s our expectation this year. We hope to go out there and dominate, really, from Week 1 all the way up until then.”
Marcel Reed's 2024 Season
Reed did not start the 2024 season as Texas A&M's starting quarterback; the designation was given to former five-star prospect Connor Weigman, who started the first two games of the season. However, after an injury, Reed stepped in for the following three games against Florida, Bowling Green and Arkansas.
In those three games, Reed totaled 514 passing yards and six touchdowns as well as 187 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. Despite his successes, the Aggies went back to Weigman, who started the next few games; however, after struggling against LSU, Reed came off the bench to replace Weigman. And Reed exploded, recording 62 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries and a victory over the Tigers.
From that game forward, Reed was the starting quarterback for the final five games of the season as he recorded 1,209 passing yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 259 yards and an additional two touchdowns. However, against Texas, Reed struggled, completing 16 of his 23 passes for just 146 yards, rushing for 60 yards, an interception and no touchdowns.
Weigman has now transferred to Houston, leaving Reed as the Aggies' starting quarterback headed into the 2025 season, where they kick off the season against UTSA on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m.
And as for the Longhorns, they do not get to ease into the 2025 season with a clash against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. on Fox.