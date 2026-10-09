Texas Can Force Oklahoma Into One of the Most Embarrassing Streaks in College Football

The numbers tell a remarkable story. Texas shut out Oklahoma 49-0 in 2022, held the Sooners to a single field goal in a 34-3 win in 2024, and limited them to two field goals in last year's 23-6 victory. Oklahoma has failed to score a touchdown in three of the last four meetings.

That is more than a collection of impressive defensive performances. It is a pattern that has emerged across different seasons, quarterbacks and personnel groups. Texas has repeatedly found ways to make Oklahoma's offense look uncomfortable on one of college football's biggest stages.

Now, with the No. 1 Longhorns entering Saturday's matchup unbeaten, they have a chance to make that pattern even harder for the Sooners to ignore.

Texas' Defense Has Established a Standard Oklahoma Still Hasn't Overcome

Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons reacts after recovering a fumble. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rivalry dominance is usually measured in wins and losses, but Texas has another benchmark within reach this weekend. If Oklahoma fails to score a touchdown for a third consecutive meeting, the Longhorns will have extended a remarkable stretch of defensive control over their biggest rival.

The 2022 shutout was the most extreme example. Texas held Oklahoma to 195 total yards, forced two interceptions and limited the Sooners to just three conversions on 15 third-down attempts. The Longhorns won 49-0, controlling the game on both sides of the ball.

The following year, Oklahoma responded with a 34-30 victory, showing that the rivalry was far from settled. But Texas bounced back emphatically in 2024, holding the Sooners to a field goal while building a 31-point victory. Last season, the Longhorns again kept Oklahoma out of the end zone, allowing just six points in a 23-6 win.

The consistency across those performances is significant. Texas has not needed the same game script to frustrate Oklahoma. The 2022 defense overwhelmed the Sooners from the opening quarter, while the 2024 and 2025 teams gradually tightened their grip and kept Oklahoma from producing touchdowns.

For Steve Sarkisian's program, that defensive identity has become an important part of the rivalry. Texas is no longer simply trying to outscore Oklahoma in a shootout. The Longhorns have demonstrated that they can win by controlling the line of scrimmage, disrupting passing lanes and making the Sooners work for every scoring opportunity.

Oklahoma's challenge is finding a way to break that pattern. Its offense has struggled this season, and Texas' defensive front has already shown how disruptive it can be, particularly during the Longhorns' dominant performance against Tennessee.

That does not guarantee another touchdown-free afternoon. Rivalry games rarely follow a predictable script, and Oklahoma will arrive determined to change the narrative.

But Texas has an opportunity to make a statement that goes beyond another win. Three consecutive Red River meetings without allowing an Oklahoma touchdown would reinforce the defensive standard the Longhorns have established under Sarkisian.

For a rivalry built on decades of back-and-forth swings in power, that would be another unmistakable sign of how much the balance has changed.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.