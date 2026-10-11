3 Overreactions After Texas Longhorns' Upset Loss to Oklahoma

Texas entered the Red River Rivalry as the No. 1 team in the country, undefeated and seemingly in control of its season. By Saturday evening, the Longhorns were left trying to explain how a 17-7 halftime lead turned into a devastating 27-24 loss to an unranked Oklahoma team.

A walk-off, 47-yard field goal from Tate Sandell completed the upset, handing Texas its first loss of the season. The Longhorns had opportunities to put the game away, but turnovers and special-teams mistakes allowed Oklahoma to stay alive long enough to steal it.

The loss raises legitimate questions about Texas, particularly on offense. But one rivalry game, no matter how painful, should not automatically erase everything the Longhorns accomplished during the first month. Here are three overreactions to avoid after Saturday's collapse.

Texas Is No Longer a Playoff-Caliber Team

Texas Longhorns special teams coordinator Jeff Banks against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The easiest conclusion after losing to a 2-2 rival is that Texas was never as good as its ranking suggested. The performance certainly exposed flaws, but declaring the Longhorns incapable of making the College Football Playoff would be premature.

Texas outgained Oklahoma 382-238 and led by 10 points at halftime. The Longhorns had enough opportunities to win, but failed to execute when the game was on the line.

That distinction matters. Texas did not get completely outclassed for four quarters. It lost control of a winnable game through mistakes, and those are problems the coaching staff must address. The loss puts more pressure on the Longhorns moving forward, but their postseason hopes are not automatically gone.

Arch Manning Is the Problem With Texas' Offense

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning deserves criticism for his two interceptions, especially the late turnover that gave Oklahoma a chance to set up its winning field goal. His pick-six also gave the Sooners their first lead of the afternoon.

Still, blaming the entire defeat on the quarterback misses the broader issue. Texas struggled to sustain drives after halftime, and the offense repeatedly failed to give its defense enough time to recover. The Longhorns' mistakes extended beyond Manning, including a blocked punt that helped Oklahoma put points on the board.

Manning must become more consistent with his decisions, but Texas also needs a more reliable offensive structure around him. The answer cannot simply be to expect the quarterback to rescue every possession.

Steve Sarkisian Cannot Fix Texas' Offensive Problems

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian will face understandable scrutiny after the loss. Texas squandered a halftime advantage, managed only sporadic offensive success after the break and failed to close out a game it appeared positioned to win. Those concerns are real.

But one bad afternoon does not prove the offense is beyond repair. The more important question is whether Sarkisian can make meaningful adjustments, improve the team's execution and establish an approach that consistently moves the chains.

Texas has too much talent for its offensive struggles to be dismissed, and the coaching staff must take responsibility for addressing them. That does not mean the only solution is a sweeping overhaul after one rivalry loss.

The Longhorns have seven regular-season games remaining, giving them time to respond. Saturday exposed serious weaknesses, but what Texas does next will say more about its season than the initial disappointment alone.

The loss was damaging, and the criticism is deserved. The overreaction would be assuming the season is already lost before Texas has a chance to show whether it learned anything from it.

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