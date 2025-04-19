Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Affirms Longhorns' 'Best Position Group' on Defense
As the Texas Longhorns conduct their final few spring practices, head coach Steve Sarkisian did an interview with ESPN insider Pete Thamel, who asked the 51-year-old a pleathora of different questions. From Arch Manning to Duane Akina to the receivers, Sarkisian talked about it all.
However, it was his answer to a question about the defense's identity and specifically the secondary that will catch the eyes of many.
"I would argue it might be the best position group we have on our team right now from sheer talent," Sarkisian said of the defensive backs. "Now we have some experience there with Michael Taaffe coming back, Derek Williams getting healthy, Jelani McDonald's experience, Jaylon Guilbeau's experience, Malik Muhammad's experience."
The Longhorns do indeed bring a lot back in the secondary. The return of Taaffe is potentially the biggest for Texas as they get back the second-team All-American for a fifth season after losing his safety running mate, Andrew Mukuba, to the NFL Draft.
Meanwhile the returns of Muhammad and Guilbeau will give Texas two of their three starting cornerbacks. Both of whom will be hoping to step up and help make up for the loss of Jahdae Barron, the reigning Jim Thorpe Award winning cornerback.
But it isn't just the frontline names that make Sarkisian feel that defensive back is a position of strength for Texas. It extends to the youth behind those guys as well.
"But below those guys, I think our ability to recruit that position the last two years is really evident," Sarkisian continued. "The guys look the part; they all are impactful players on special teams, and so [Akina has] inherited a really good room of talented and competitive players who are going to help us down the road."
After losing both safeties coach Blake Gideon and secondary coach Terry Joseph this offseason, Sarkisian turned to a familiar name for Longhorn fans, Duane Akina, to fill the void as the defensive backs coach.
Akina, now 68 years old, returns to Austin for his second stint coaching the defensive backs and has inherited a strong foundation to continue the legacy he built in his first stint.