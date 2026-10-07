Texas Could Force Oklahoma Into a Quarterback Decision on Saturday

On paper, this year’s edition of the Red River Rivalry doesn’t look like much of a contest. The Texas Longhorns are 4-0 entering the Cotton Bowl and are ranked No. 1, with an early-season win over Ohio State. Things haven’t been flawless for the Longhorns; they are still looking for consistency, especially on offense, but they're doing much better than Oklahoma.

The Sooners entered the year as a preseason top-10 team before dropping out of the top-25 just three games into the season, following a 17-10 loss to Michigan and a 14-6 win over New Mexico. That was before the Sooners went to Athens and got thrashed by the No. 2-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

At the heart of Norman's disappointing start in Norman has been quarterback play. Returning starter John Mateer hasn’t lived up to the hype and expectations that followed him after his transfer from Washington State ahead of last season, to the point where a quarterback change is a real possibility.

Texas' Elite Defense Could Give Oklahoma No Choice

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Hero Kanu (93) and Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the 2-2 start to the season, Mateer turned the ball over three times in the Sooners’ last outing, a 41-13 loss to Georgia. That included two fumbles, one of which the Bulldogs' defense returned for a touchdown, and an interception.

At times, it looked like Georgia’s best offense was letting Mateer and the Sooners' offense possess the ball.

Yet, despite Oklahoma's and Mateer's less-than-stellar start to the year, head coach Brent Venables is standing by his guy.

“John’s our starting quarterback,” Venables said during a media availability amid Oklahoma’s bye week.

He will be the one trotting out with the Sooners offense for their first drive. However, given the Oklahoma offense's struggles this season, which ranks 110th nationally in scoring, 120th in total offense, and 135th in total red zone trips, the change could come at any moment on Saturday.

The Texas offense has yet to hit all cylinders, despite transfer-portal reinforcements around quarterback Arch Manning. However, the defense under new coordinator Will Muschamp is already making an argument for being the nation’s best.

The Longhorns rank 11th in scoring defense, 22nd in total defense, 26th in passing defense, and 26th against the run.

On paper, the Sooners don’t look set to have a get-right game against a Texas defense that is playing as well as any unit in the country. This could leave the door open for a quarterback change for the Sooners if they don’t show signs of life.

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