Texas Early Signing Day Recap: Will Sarkisian Provide Boost?

With 2021's National Signing Day quickly approaching, it is time to take a look at how the Texas Longhorns fared in the Early Signing Period.

Following a lackluster 2019 and a tumultuous 2020 season, the Texas Longhorns struggled to put together elite recruiting classes as of late. Texas’s 2021 recruiting class currently ranks 18th in the SI All-American recruiting rankings.

However, a new staff is at the helm in Austin, and hopefully, it provides the spark Texas needs for recruiting moving forward. Additionally, Texas received several promising commitments and potentially some hidden gems in the 2021 class. The late signing period, beginning in a few days, could be a pivotal day for Texas to round out its class.

So can new Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian help the Longhorns finish strong?

READ MORE: Who Are Longhorns' Top Remaining Targets For 2021?

Before we get to the final days of the 2021 recruiting cycle, let's recap who Texas signed during the early signing period on December 16th

Signed

ATH - Ja’tavion Sanders, Ryan (Denton, TX)

Immediately following the 2019 Texas-LSU game, Ja’tavion Sanders verbally committed to Texas. Throughout his junior and senior campaign, his recruiting ranking skyrocketed due to his athleticism and elite performance as an edge-rusher and flex tight end. It is still unclear which side of the ball Sanders will play on at Texas, however, during preliminary discussions with head coach Steve Sarkisian, Sanders discussed being cross-trained for both positions. As Texas's top signee, Sanders is positioned to be a star this fall regardless of his position.

S - JD Coffey, Kennedale (Kennedale, TX)

Safety JD Coffey committed to Texas on June 15th, 2020. Texas is lucky to still have his signed letter of intent; he flirted with the idea of asking for a release after Texas fired head coach Tom Herman.

However, once Sarkisian hired safeties coach Blake Gideon and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, Coffey relented. He is projected to be an ideal fit for the nickel-spur position, possibly Kwiatkowski's most significant defensive Scheme due to its multiplicity. This position was most notably played by NFL Pro-Bowler Budda Baker in Kwiatkowski’s defense at Washington.

CB - Jamier Johnson, John Muir (Pasadena, CA)

Rising Southern Cal corner Jamier Johnson committed to Texas on July 3rd, 2020. Johnson, who was very close with former Texas cornerbacks coach Jay Valai, has quickly developed a strong rapport with the Longhorns' current secondary coach, Terry Joseph.

DE - Derrick Harris Jr., New Caney (New Caney, TX)

Longtime Texas commit Derrick Harris Jr. pledged on August 3rd, 2019 following the commitment of former Texas QB commit, Jalen Milroe. Harris has affirmed his commitment since then, and he could become crucial to coach Kwiatkowski’s defense as a multiple outside-linebacker/edge-rusher.

DE - Jordan Thomas, Memorial (Port Arthur, TX)

Jordan Thomas pledged to Texas on May 2nd, 2020. He gives coach Kwiatkowski another notch in his belt as an outside-linebacker/edge-rusher. Thomas played with a chip on his shoulder his senior year—feeling like he had to prove himself after missing his junior season due to a leg injury.

OLB - Terrence Cooks, Shadow Creek (Pearland, TX)

After leaning toward Texas for months, Terrence Cooks finally pulled the trigger and committed on November 14th, 2020. This commitment came during a time of uncertainty about Tom Herman’s future.

OLB - Morice Blackwell, Martin (Arlington, TX)

The former staff did a great job evaluating Morice Blackwell. Blackwell committed to Texas on May 10th, 2020 then began to soar up the recruiting rankings as scouting experts began to view him as the prototypical star linebacker.

READ MORE: Choate Officially Joins Longhorns As LB Coach

WR - Jaden Alexis, Monarch (Pompano Beach, FL)

Jaden Alexis gave his pledge to Texas on August 8th, 2020. Depending on Sanders's role and whether Texas can sign Cy Fair star RB LJ Johnson, Alexis could be Texas's highest-ranked offensive signee in 2021.

RB - Jonathan Brooks, Halletsville (Halletsville, TX)

RB Jonathan Brooks committed on May 15th, 2020. He was named “Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the Year'' during an impressive senior season. He also racked up over 3,000 rushing yards and 61 total touchdowns. Although he was initially thought to be a backup, he has proven himself a viable candidate for a starting role after Bijan Robinson moves on.

OT - Hayden Connor, Taylor (Katy, TX)

Offensive tackle Hayden Connor committed on July 23rd, 2019. Although neither of the 2021 class’s two offensive linemen are viewed as elite prospects, he is among the most dedicated and loyal to the burnt orange.

Connor is Texas’s longest-held commit in the 2021 class, pulling the trigger on July 23rd, 2019 with his follow hometown friend, former Texas QB commit Jalen Milroe. Connor held his commitment after Milroe's de-commitment and through the early signing period.

DT - Byron Murphy II, De Soto (De Soto, TX)

Texas landed the commitment of Byron Murphy, a much needed interior defensive lineman pledge, on November 18th, 2020. Like Cooks, Murphy gave the former staff a glimmer of hope on the recruiting trail by committing during a time of uncertainty about the program.

ATH - Juan Davis, Everman (Fort Worth, TX)

Another longtime Texas commit, athlete Juan Davis pledged on July 26th, 2019 following former Texas QB commit Jalen Milroe. Davis will likely play tight end at Texas but has experience as a quarterback and a wide receiver as well.

TE - Gunnar Helm, Cherry Creek (Englewood, CO)

Colorado native, Gunnar Helm, gave his pledge to Texas on July 27th, 2020. The former Texas staff went after Helm following Lake McRee’s de-commitment

DE - Barryn Sorrell, Holy Cross (New Orleans, LA)

Barryn Sorrell (Louisiana native) pleasantly surprised Texas fans by committing on national signing day. His commitment, which was followed by an immediate signature, will add needed edge-rusher depth.

QB - Charles Wright, Austin High (Austin, TX)

Austin native Charles Wright always dreamed of playing quarterback for the University of Texas. He got his chance when former QB commit, Jalen Milroe, flipped his pledge from Texas to Alabama. Wright then flipped his commitment from Iowa State. He will have an opportunity to compete for the starting QB role in 2021.

WR - Casey Cain, Warren Easton (New Orleans, LA)

The other of two Louisiana natives, wide receiver Casey Cain pledged on May 15th, 2020. His decision was easy, as the only other two Power Five offers he received were from Virginia and Vanderbilt.

OT - Max Merril, Strake Jesuit (Houston, TX)

Because of a string of de-commitments along the offensive line, as well as foregone elite in-state talent, Texas sought to fill a scholarship and offered one to Max Merill. He committed to Texas almost immediately after receiving an offer on September 25th, 2020.

P - Issac Pearson (Australia)

Texas found its future punter in Australia native Issac Pearson. Pearson was brought up through the same Australian developmental punting organization, ProKicker, that produced former Texas star punter and current NFL Pro-Bowler, Michael Dickson, and current Texas punter Ryan Bujcevski.

READ MORE: Sark Speaks On Texas Takeover: 'We're Chasing Greatness'

Transfers

CB - Darion Dunn (McNeese State)

Louisiana native cornerback Darion Dunn did not receive any FBS offers coming out of high school. Following a productive career, he decided to transfer to North Carolina State as a grad transfer, then got an offer from Texas. Dunn flipped his transfer commitment to the Longhorns on national signing day in December.

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns in Line For Another Top 2022 WR?