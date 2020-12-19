Resetting the College Football Team Recruiting Rankings after the Early Signing Period

The Early Signing Period has come to a close and the dust has all but settled through three days of big decisions by college football prospects.

Friday was busy on the verbal commitment and signing front, with a several impactful decisions that affected how the SI All-American team recruiting rankings look heading into the weekend.

SI99 offensive lineman Bryce Foster kicked Friday morning off with his pick of Texas A & M. SI All-American finalist and running back Deshun Murrell followed it with a re-commitment to UCLA and a flip from LSU to Notre Dame was made an hour later when Georgia safety Khari Gee made the news official. LSU would bounce back in the evening, adding inside-out defensive lineman Bryce Langston. The Irish would add another flip shortly thereafter in running back Audric Estime and Florida State closed the day out with a re-commitment of IMG Academy wideout Malik McClain. Washington, Stanford and Kansas were among those to add Friday commitments, too.

Post Early Signing Period Top 25

1. Alabama

24 Verbal Commitments, 10 in the SI99

Wednesday's daily double of flips of LSU commitments, SI99 athlete Jojo Earle and pass rusher Keanu Koht, was enough to surge UA by OSU for the top spot.

2. Ohio State

21 Verbal Commitments, 11 in the SI99

No program has more SI99 members than the Buckeyes, who remain in the mix for multiple elite prospects into the New Year.

3. Georgia

20 Verbal Commitments, 6 in the SI99

UGA survived one of the biggest surprises of signing day with a top three class.

4. LSU

22 Verbal Commitments, 6 in the SI99

No elite recruiting program dealt with the fluctuation on the commitment list like the Tigers did, but it ended up adding a pair of SI99 members (DL Maason Smith, RB Armoni Goodwin) and losing just one (Early) amid the chaos. Not inking LB Raesjon Davis bears watching.

5. Clemson

18 Verbal Commitments, 8 in the SI99

A typical Clemson signing day meant locking in commitments and minimal drama.

6. Notre Dame

27 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

The Irish flipped a pair of Friday prospects to hold off Florida and Oregon in the top 10.

7. Florida

25 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

Wednesday featured some big misses for UF, but a nice Thursday rebound in adding in-state offensive tackle Austin Barber helps. On Friday night UF did lose perhaps its most explosive offensive commitment.

8. Oregon

21 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

The Ducks held onto a top 10 spot by maintaining their pledges and adding legacy linebacker Jonathan Flowe to the mix.

9. Texas A & M

20 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99

The Aggies had about as strong a week as any program and it leads to a debut in the top 10. SI99 member Bryce Foster was the icing on the cape, following adding Tunmise Adeleye midweek, with Friday morning's decision over Oklahoma.

10. Miami

21 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

Miami clings to this spot over Oklahoma for accomplishing the cycle-long mission of getting its QB in Jake Garcia.

11. Oklahoma

16 Verbal Commitments, 5 in the SI99

Adding Savion Byrd to the offensive line was a big win, but missing on Bryce Foster was even bigger. Plenty of OU targets, including top available running back Camar Wheaton, remain a possibility in the coming weeks.

12. Michigan

20 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99

It was an up-and-down week for UM, adding in-state running back Donovan Edwards and playing keep-a-way with several longtime commitments while losing SI99 pass rusher Quintin Sommervile (UCLA) and linebacker Branden Jennings (Maryland) to inferior programs.

13. North Carolina

18 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

Status quo for Mack Brown and company, a program starting to look ready to contend on the trail as the ACC Coastal darling it has become on the field.

14. USC

20 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99

USC added a wideout and made national headlines in pairing QB Jaxson Dart with Miller Moss, but the losses of LB Ma’a Gaoteote and WR QuayDarius Davis sting.

15. Ole Miss

23 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

The Rebels keep climbing the SIAA ranks with key skill additions, including top 10 nickel prospect Markevious Brown, who we can see making an early impact in Oxford.

16. Wisconsin

21 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

If there's a sneaky-good class that may still be undervalued in the top 20 it's the Badger haul.

17. Washington

15 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

Huskies sat tight this week as they build up to trying to shock the recruiting world with in-state phenom JT Tuimoloau.

18. Texas

19 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

UT held true with its class but didn't sign the sole SI99 member within it, Ishmael Ibraheem, who was recently arrested.

19. Maryland

22 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

The Terps have clear momentum on the trail and it's stretching beyond the Jennings flip on Wednesday.

20. Tennessee

22 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

The Vols had a rough stretch leading into the ESP, losing multiple commitments along the way. While incoming QB Kaidon Salter locked in his signature on Wednesday, defensive headliner Dylan Brooks did not.

21. Arkansas

We labeled Wisconsin the sneaky-good class so Arkansas must just be a good one. Adding Georgia defensive lineman Cameron Ball and maintaining the rest of the commitment list on Wednesday was business-like from Sam Pittman and company.

22. Iowa

17 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

The Hawkeyes maintained during the week, impressive given some of the recent off-the-field chatter around the program.

23. NC State

19 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

The Wolfpack took care of their commitments with minimal drama, a sign of a stable program.

24. Nebraska

19 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

Status quo in Lincoln this week, probably something welcomed after a rough week of defections leading into the unofficial holiday.

25. UCLA

17 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

UCLA has made just about every ESP feature we've put together and a big Friday, adding running back Deshun Murrell, propelled the Bruins into the top 25 for the first time.

