Texas Longhorns Among Top 10 Classes in Key 2027 Statistic

The recruiting process got off to a slow start for the Texas Longhorns and the Class of 2027. Despite often finishing among the top programs, the Longhorns ranked outside of 247Sports' top 25 in early June. A recent surge boosted Texas’s standing, and there is optimism that the best is yet to come.

Texas awaits commitment announcements from top recruits like five-star cornerback John Meredith III, but already the Longhorns’ class ranks among the best in the country. According to Rivals’ Industry Ranking, Texas is in the top 10 in average rating per commit.

Texas Longhorns Taking Quality Over Quantity in 2027

Texas Longhorns linebacker Ty’Anthony Smith reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas is climbing up the rankings for the Class of 2027. According to Rivals’ Industry Ranking, the Longhorns currently sit just outside the top 10 at No. 11. However, based on average rating per commit, Texas jumps inside the top 10 and ranks No. 8 with an average rating of 90.69 following its most recent commitment.

This average rating ranks third in the SEC behind only LSU (No. 4) and Texas A&M (No. 7), while Texas jumps programs like Oregon (No. 9) and Florida (No. 10).

Defensive linemen Kasi Currie and Jabarrius Garror, wide receiver Briceson Thrower Jr. and offensive lineman Brian Swanson gave the Longhorns a recent boost in their rankings. All four players have committed to Texas during a busy June for the program.

Currie carries a rating of 94.25, according to Rivals. Garror (92.58) and Swanson (90.84) also helped bring up the average.

Currie, a four-star recruit from Sierra Canyon School in California, was a massive addition. He has the second-highest recruiting ranking in the Longhorns’ class behind consensus five-star wide receiver Easton Royal from Louisiana.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Defensive line is one area where the Longhorns have invested heavily. Currie and Garror are joined by 2027 recruits Cameron Hall and Derwin Fields as Texas reloads its defensive front for the future.

Running back Noah Roberts, one of the top recruits in Arizona, and tight end Brock Williams also represent Texas’s long-term investment in offensive playmakers. Class of 2026 recruit Dia Bell will have plenty of talent around him in a couple of years with Roberts, Williams and Royal — if Arch Manning is not still with Texas by then.

Texas still awaits several dominoes in the 2027 cycle. Meredith, a consensus top-five player in the class, has been heavily connected to Texas and will announce his decision on Friday, June 19. Texas Tech commit Jalen Brewster, another top-five recruit in the country, is also a key flip target for Texas.

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