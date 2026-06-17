It wouldn't be a college football season if the Texas Longhorns weren't under the microscope before it even began.

Just like last season, the Longhorns are coming into 2026 with high expectations. Many believe this program has the talent to be the top team in the SEC, as well as make a deep run in the College Football Playoff.

The man behind those expectations is head coach Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian is entering his sixth season as the head coach of the Longhorns, and it may be his most important season yet. There are lofty expectations, but what happens if this team fails to meet those goals?

The Standard Is The Standard

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Last season, the Longhorns finished the year 10-3 and earned a Citrus Bowl win over the Michigan Wolverines. While that may seem like a successful season to most college football programs, it wasn't the standard set by the team that was preseason number one.

Coming into last season, the Longhorns were riding two straight seasons of making the College Football Playoff. With the start of the Arch Manning era at quarterback, it felt like this team would make it three straight seasons. Unfortunately, things didn't play out in the Longhorns' favor.

With the talk of so much talent being on the sidelines this season, it feels like anything less than a CFP appearance would mean another year of this program not living up to its expectations.

Would that be enough for Sarkisian's seat to get a little warm heading into 2027? One could argue that would be the case.

But that is likely the extent of it.

Avoiding The Conversation

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

It's fair to say the pressure is on for this program. But that pressure is known by every coach and player before they ever step on the sidelines in Austin. Being one of the best programs in college football means filling the shoes of giants that helped create them.

The assignment is simple: win, and win big. This team has a generational talent at quarterback surrounded by top transfer portal talent and top recruiting classes. Now it is up to the execution on Saturdays.

Heavy is the head that wears the crown. If Coach Sarkisian wants to keep wearing the crown for the Longhorns, the time for a deep postseason run is here. Can the 2026 Longhorns deliver the goods?

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