Questions In Coverage? Longhorns Cornerbacks Spring Depth Chart Preview

Texas' secondary was inconsistent through most of last season, but there's room for optimism in 2022

Texas' pass defense was middle of the pack in the conference this past season, but the unit is looking for more than mediocre in Pete Kwiatkowski's second season as defensive coordinator.

The defense had seven interceptions last season, which was tied for sixth-worst in Division 1. That number seems generous for the secondary's sake considering linebacker Luke Brockermeyer had two of those picks.

Josh Thompson (NFL Draft) and Darion Dunn (eligibility) departed this offseason, meaning there is some valuable playing time available for some highly-touted freshman and mainstays on the roster.

CB1 - D'Shawn Jamison

Jamison enters 2022 as a fifth-year senior that has made a huge impact as a cornerback and returner throughout his time as a Longhorn. He'll remain a staple out on the numbers for Kwiatkowski's defense as the No. 1 cornerback for the Longhorns.

Last season, Jamison had one interception, one pass defended, and one fumble recovery to go along with 49 total tackles. He'll be looking for more in his final year on the Forty Acres.

CB1 - Ryan Watts

A transfer from Ohio State, Watts will likely fill the role left by Thompson right at the start of spring practice. Last season as a Buckeye, Watts tied the team-lead in interceptions with two, which was impressive given his lack of playing time.

He'll certainly be battling for the No. 2 spot with guys like Jahdae Barron, but Watts gets the edge here due to his reputation of making an impact despite a small sample size. Look for him to even make an impact at safety as well.

CB2 - Jahdae Barron

Barron had two starts last season but should see more playing time as he enters his junior year with more experience. He put up respectable numbers in 2021, tying the team lead in passes defended (three), while registering 18 total tackles and a forced fumble.

Aside from Jamison, Watts, and the next member of this list, it's uncertain which cornerbacks will see an uptick in playing time, but Barron has proved himself as a valuable depth piece headed into 2022.

CB 2 - Kitan Crawford

Heading into his third season with 20 games under his belt, Kitan Crawford should provide valuable depth for the Longhorns at one of the corner spots. Crawford played in 10 of the Longhorns 12 games last season, making five tackles, three of which came against TCU in Fort Worth.

STAR 1 - Terrance Brooks

Brooks (Little Elm, TX) was Sports Illustrated's No. 1 ranked nickel cornerback in the class of 2022 for a reason. He's an early enrollee and can make an immediate impact during his true freshman season at Texas.

Brooks had originally committed to Ohio State but flipped to Texas on Early Signing Day in what was one of the bigger surprises of the day. He could very well compete for Barron's No. 3 spot, but a lack of collegiate experience slides him in at No. 4 - for now.

STAR 2 - Jaylon Guilbeau

Another early enrollee, Guilbeau will provide important depth as a true freshman in 2022. His journey to get here has been a winding road, as the Port Arthur, TX product committed to Texas, then TCU, then officially back to Texas on Nov. 25.

Like most of the names on this list, Guilbeau could see valuable playing time at multiple spots in the secondary depending on how the unit performs in this upcoming season. He'll have a chance to impress the coaching staff early on in spring ball.

