Texas Football's SEC Record Is Actually Quite Impressive Overall

As Texas prepares to make the jump to the SEC, how have they fared against opponents over the year

By now the news has settled, Texas intends to lead the Big 12. In a joint statement with Oklahoma, the two universities announced they intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreement, the contract that relates to revenue from TV.

The current TV deal runs through the 2024-25 season. In short, the Longhorns might have to wait until the fall of 2025 before playing in a new conference.

Both Texas and Oklahoma will have to submit an application to join the Southeastern Conference. From there, 11 of the 14 schools must approve the vote to expand the conference.

As of now, it is expected that at least 13 schools will be in favor of allowing both powerhouse programs to join.

Some have questioned if Texas can actually find success in the SEC early on. The Longhorns haven't won a Big 12 title since 2009 under Mack Brown. In that same span, they've finished with double-digit wins once.

All that said, history is actually in favor of the Longhorns against SEC opponents. That could be a blessing is disguise as they prepare for a new life in college football's top conference.

Here's a look back at the history of Texas against the SEC.

Alabama: The team's only loss to the Crimson Tide came in 2010 in the BCS Championship Game when Colt McCoy suffered a shoulder injury. In all matchups before, the Longhorns have walked away victorious.

Overall record: 7-1-1

Arkansas: A former foe during the days of the Southwestern Conference the two faced off regularly from 1932 until 1991. The last time the two schools played was in 2014 when the AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl, in which Arkansas won 31-7. The two schools will meet in Week 2 this upcoming fall.

Overall record: 56-22

Auburn: The two schools first met in 1910. They haven't faced each other since 1991, a game in which the Tigers were victorious, 14-10. In eight total matchups, Texas holds the lead.

Overall record: 5-3

Florida: The Longhorns have met the Gators on three different occasions. The two schools haven't faced each other since 1940, a game in which Texas won, 26-0. All-time, the Gators have scored just seven points and have never won a game.

Overall record: 2-1-0

Georgia: Sam Ehlinger declared that Texas was "back" following a 28-21 victory over the Bulldogs in the 2018 Sugar Bowl. Maybe that's not true, but in five matchups since 1949, the Longhorns have lost just once.

Overall record: 4-1

Kentucky: They're perfect against the Wildcats, winning the lone game in 1951 by a single point.

Overall record: 1-0

LSU: The closest matchup in the series, Texas still holds a one-game lead over the Tigers. LSU faced the Horns back in 2019 when Joe Burrow was on his way to winning a Heisman and taking home the 45-38 win. The two schools have only met twice since 2000, each walking away with at least one win.

Overall record: 9-1-8

Ole Miss: The Rebels picked up the latest 44-23 victory in 2013. Prior to that, the Longhorns won six straight since the two first met in 1912.

Overall record: 6-1

Mississippi State: Overall, it's a pretty even matchup between the Bulldogs and Longhorns. The two have met four total times, splitting the series in half. The two haven't met since 1999 following a 38-11 victory in the Cotton Bowl.

Overall record: 2-2

Missouri: Another program with ties to a conference, the two met often during their days in the Big 12. However, did you know these two originally met for the first time in 1894? The last time two schools met came back in 2017, when Texas took down Drew Lock, 33-16.

Overall record: 18-6

South Carolina: Much like Kentucky, these two have only met once. Unlike Kentucky, South Carolina won the game, 27-21 in 1957.

Overall record: 0-1

Tennessee: In the battle for the title of "UT", the schools have met three times since 1951. They haven't played each other since 1969, but that season, Texas broke the tiebreaker with a 36-13 Cotton Bowl win.

Overall record: 2-1

Texas A&M: We could honestly be here for hours trying to explain this rivalry. The game began in 1894 with a 38-0 victory for Texas. After that, the two would meet consistently for the next century.

When Texas A&M departed for the SEC, Justin Tucker left a parting gift. Thanks to a kick as time expired, the Longhorns won for the final time, 27-25. It will be interesting to see how A&M responds following their comments on the Longhorns joining their conference.

Overall record: 76-5-37

Vanderbilt: Believe it or not, Vanderbilt has the best record against Texas. Yes, your eyes are not fooling you. The two met for the first time in 1899, in which the Commodores won. From there, Vandy would go on to win at a consistent level.

The good news for Longhorns fans? The last time these two met was back in 1928. Plenty has changed with both programs since then.

Overall record: 3-1-8

All-time SEC Record: 191-8-89

