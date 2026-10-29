3 Texas Players Who Deserve More Playing Time After Breakout Performances vs Ole Miss

Raleek Brown and Ryan Wingo may have stolen the show in Texas’ 34-27 victory over Ole Miss.

But the Longhorns didn’t end their two-game skid on star power alone.

With injuries forcing changes to the rotation, several players who had previously played in limited roles made meaningful contributions against the Rebels. Meaningful contributions that may just give Steve Sarkisian something to consider as Texas enters its final stretch of the season.

Brad Spence, LB/EDGE

Sep 12, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns edge Brad Spence celebrates with teammates after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Colin Simmons sidelined by an ankle injury and Richard Wesley unavailable, Texas needed someone to make Trinidad Chambliss uncomfortable.

Brad Spence answered the call.

In just 28 defensive snaps, he generated a team-high four quarterback pressures, according to PFF. His 75.1 PFF grade was his second-highest of the season and the best against a Power Four opponent.

The impact extended beyond rushing the passer. Spence tackled Chambliss twice on third-down scrambles short of the sticks, including a third-and-10 stop for two yards on Ole Miss’ final possession. Although the Rebels ended up converting on fourth down in both instances — the first on a fake punt — Spence did his part.

Those aren’t necessarily the plays that show up on the highlight reel, but they’re the ones Texas needed without its best defender.

Simmons’ eventual return shouldn’t erase what Spence demonstrated. If he can produce that kind of pressure in a limited role, there’s reason to give him more opportunities in the defensive rotation.

Michael Masunas, TE

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Michael Masunas makes a catch as Mississippi Rebels cornerback Jaylon Braxton tackles during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For much of the season, Michael Masunas has been a relatively small part of Texas’ offense.

He played 75 snaps across the Longhorns' first six games. Against Ole Miss alone, the Michigan State transfer played a season-high 56.

And the expanded role paid off.

Masunas caught three passes for 37 yards, his first receptions as a Longhorn, finishing second on the team in receiving yards. Two of his catches moved the chains, including an 18-yard reception early in the fourth quarter.

Perhaps more importantly, he contributed to a run game that had its best performance against SEC talent yet.

In what might’ve been two of Raleek Brown’s most memorable carries against the Rebels — his 47-yard gain and fourth-and-1 conversion on Texas’ own 26-yard line — Masunas was there helping seal the edge.

For a tight end room that has struggled to establish consistency, Masunas' performance offered a potential solution.

Michael Terry III, RB

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Michael Terry III scores on a rushing touchdown during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few players made more of an unexpected opportunity than Michael Terry III.

When Texas fans remember the Longhorns’ dominant run performance against Ole Miss, they’ll likely think of Brown first. But with Hollywood Smothers unavailable and Derrek Cooper nursing an injury, Terry was able to make a significant impact on the field.

After receiving just 10 total carries in his previous six games, Terry nearly matched that total against Ole Miss, rushing eight times for 41 yards and his first collegiate touchdown.

And his biggest contributions couldn’t have come at a more pivotal moment.

With the game tied at 24 in the fourth quarter, Terry took consecutive handoffs following Brown’s 47-yard run, breaking off gains of 12 and 19 yards to bring Texas to the Ole Miss 1-yard line.

Two plays later, Arch Manning punched in the go-ahead touchdown.

Terry’s performance should make it difficult for Sarkisian to send him back to the sideline once Smothers and Cooper return to full strength. What began as an opportunity created by injuries may have earned him a more permanent role in the offense.

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