Texas Gets Exciting News Involving Auburn Transfer WR Cam Coleman

Most of the headlines surrounding the Texas Longhorns since the end of the regular season have been negative, focusing on the team missing the College Football Playoff along with the slew of roster departures that have taken place.

However, good news could be arriving to Austin once the team wraps up its Citrus Bowl festivities against the Michigan Wolverines on New Year's Eve.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman announced he will be entering the transfer portal on Monday, and the Longhorns found themselves right at the center of the news.

Texas Mentioned in Major Cam Coleman News

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman celebrates after scoring a touchdown defended by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Julian Neal during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

According to On3's Pete Nakos, Texas and Texas A&M are the two early programs to watch in the race for Coleman once the portal officially opens on Jan. 2.

Other teams will almost certainly join the mix in the coming days and weeks, but as things stand, this means that the two heated rivals could be battling for arguably the top available player in the portal this offseason.

No matter where Coleman ends up, he will likely be getting some massive NIL money while essentially being a one-year rental with the 2027 NFL Draft in his future following the 2026 season.

Regardless, teams will be ready to throw the kitchen sink at him this offseason considering how elite he proved to be during his time at Auburn.

Don't get too sucked into the numbers, as Coleman never had consistent enough quarterback play while at Auburn to finish among the country's leaders in catches or yards. This season, he finished with 57 catches for 725 yards and five touchdowns but delivering some big-time highlights in the process. It's the eye test that truly shows what Coleman can offer.

He finished his two-year Auburn career with 93 catches for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns, posting four 100-yard games in the process.

Pairing Coleman with a quarterback like Arch Manning would give NFL scouts tape to salivate over. And whether the rest of the country agrees or not, having this duo together would once again put Texas in the conversation to be a preseason Top 5 team headed into next year.

The Longhorns are expected to return wide receivers Ryan Wingo, Emmett Mosley V and Parker Livingstone next season but there's nothing guaranteed yet on that front. It's certainly realistic to think that Coleman's portal decision could impact what Texas' other wide receivers choose to do, but only time will tell.