Texas Has Built a Remarkable Top-25 Streak Under Steve Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian rebuilt the Texas Longhorns into a steady contender. For years, Texas became college football's laughing stock, trying to prove its relevance but falling short.

There is no denying that the Longhorns are all the way back. A national championship is the expectation, and Texas has the roster to make it possible. Within a few years, Sarkisian built a winning culture.

The Longhorns notched their second ranked win of the season with a 20-17 victory over the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers. Sarkisian added to an impressive streak on Saturday.

Another Top-25 Victory

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas' first ranked win this season was against the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 2. Saturday's victory marked the Longhorns' 16th Top-25 win since 2023, which leads the FBS. Let's break it down by year.

2023: No. 3 Alabama, No. 24 Kansas, No. 23 Kansas State, No. 18 Oklahoma State (Big 12 championship game)

2024: No. 10 Michigan, No. 18 Oklahoma, No. 25 Vanderbilt, No. 20 Texas A&M, No. 12 Clemson (CFP First Round), No. 4 Arizona State (CFP Quarterfinal)

2025: No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 9 Vanderbilt, No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 18 Michigan (Cheez-It Citrus Bowl)

2026: No. 1 Ohio State, No. 14 Tennessee

This list features impressive wins. The Sarkisian era took a turn when the Longhorns defeated Alabama on the road in 2023. However, Texas' win over Ohio State was arguably Sarkisian's signature moment.

Despite this Top-25 run, it's still missing a win over Georgia and a national championship appearance. Texas avoids the Bulldogs during the regular season, but the road to an SEC title will likely go through Kirby Smart's team.

Based on the current AP Poll, the Longhorns' schedule will feature a stretch of ranked opponents. After Texas plays Oklahoma, Sarkisian's team will battle five consecutive ranked teams (No. 8 Florida, No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 16 Mississippi State, No. 25 Missouri, No. 11 LSU).

It's highly unlikely all five teams will maintain their current rankings, but it shows how difficult this schedule has become for Texas. The SEC is shaping up to be the deepest conference, which means the Longhorns won't receive any hand outs.

Texas will enter the bye week as the highest-ranked team. They have a target on their back. But that's what this program should be. Fans waited long enough for a perennial contender, and Sarkisian is proving that when the lights are bright, the Longhorns will answer the call.

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