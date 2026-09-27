Where Texas Ranks in New AP Top 25 After Win Against Tennessee

Texas entered its first SEC road game of the season sitting atop the AP Top 25, with Tennessee waiting in a hostile Neyland Stadium.

The Longhorns left Knoxville with another win, but they had to earn it. Texas held off the No. 14 Volunteers 20-17 behind a dominant defensive performance and a late touchdown from Raleek Brown.

With the latest AP Top 25 now released, the Longhorns have learned where they stand nationally after one of their biggest tests of the season.

Texas Remains No. 1

Texas defenders shush the Tennessee student section. | Brianna Paciorka-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas remains No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25 following its victory over Tennessee.

The Longhorns are now 4-0 overall and 1-0 in SEC play, adding a ranked road victory to a résumé that was already strong entering the weekend. Texas has now recorded 16 wins over ranked opponents since the beginning of the 2023 season, the most among FBS programs during that span, according to Texas Athletics.

The result in Knoxville also gave Texas another opportunity to demonstrate that its No. 1 ranking could withstand a difficult road environment. Tennessee pushed the Longhorns late, but Texas made enough plays to secure the victory.

Defense Delivers in Knoxville

Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons (1) celebrates after Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) is sacked again during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest reason Texas remains atop the rankings may have been its defense.

The Longhorns recorded 10 sacks against Tennessee, with Colin Simmons tying the program record with five by himself. Texas also held the Volunteers to 221 total yards and just 70 rushing yards.

Tennessee scored a late touchdown to cut the deficit to three, but Texas' defense prevented the Volunteers from completing the comeback. The Longhorns also broke up a Hail Mary on the final play to seal the victory.

It was a performance that allowed Texas to survive despite an offense that produced 262 total yards.

What's Next for No. 1 Texas?

Texas now has a bye week to rest after a grueling start to the season. Following the bye week, they'll return to action against Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry in Dallas, Texas, on Oct. 10.

That gives the Longhorns plenty of time to address some of the offensive issues that surfaced against Tennessee and questions that have arisen throughout the season.

For now, though, the latest AP Top 25 has Texas exactly where it started the weekend: No. 1 in the country.

The Longhorns remain undefeated, have already picked up another ranked win, and will enter their bye week with the top spot still theirs.

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