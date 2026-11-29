The Texas Longhorns finished the 2026 season in a much better place than they did a season ago, with a 10-2 overall record. Instead of being on the outside looking in at the College Football Playoff, like they were a year ago, this season the Longhorns undoubtedly have a firm place among the field of postseason teams.

The Longhorns will head into conference championship weekend as the nation's third-ranked team, with a chance to earn hardware before the College Football Playoff arrives, with a seat booked at what will be the final SEC championship game.

And in the final SEC title game, the Longhorns will face an opponent that, in recent years, has been Texas' kryptonite and remains one of the major obstacles head coach Steve Sarkisian must overcome as the head coach of the Burnt Orange.

Texas Treks What's Been an Insurmountable Mountain in Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no secret who the powerhouse the Longhorns will face as they take on the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs this Saturday for SEC glory. The Bulldogs, aside from one slip-up against the Auburn Tigers, have been the most dominant team in College Football this season.

The dominance the Bulldogs have had over the SEC championship game is eye-popping, as Georgia has been in the last six straight title games, and when facing the Longhorns, head coach Kirby Smart will go for a third straight championship in a row and his fifth as a head coach.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Smart's Georgia teams have been the standard-bearer of college football over the last decade as one of the top teams year in and year out. And the Longhorns have quickly found that out since their move to the SEC in 2024.

Since the Longhorns joined the conference in 2024, Texas and Georgia have met three times in two seasons prior to Saturday, and the team dressed in Red and Black has been victorious on all three occasions.

The Longhorns met the Bulldogs twice in their first season in the SEC: once at home in Austin and the second after Texas made the SEC title game in its first year in the conference. The Bulldogs would easily take down the Longhorns during the regular season and followed that up with a thrilling win in overtime to capture another SEC crown.

And last season, the Longhorns traveled to Sanford Stadium looking to take the Bulldog-sized monkey off their back. Texas would be blown out on the road, and any hopes at that year's postseason were out the window.

Now, as Sarkisian sits with a 0-3 record against Smart as SEC foes this Saturday in the SEC title game, it represents more than just the Longhorns capturing a conference title. The SEC championship game gives Sarkisian a chance to deliver a signature win, one that has eluded him year after year since joining the conference.

It won't be easy as the Bulldogs roll into Saturday as the heavy favorites, especially after coming off a big blowout win over rival Georgia Tech.

However, the game gives Texas a chance to make a statement and earn conference supremacy, but above all, it's a chance for Sarkisian to possibly get his biggest SEC win as the Longhorns' head coach.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.