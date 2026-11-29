Texas has spent the final stretch of the regular season building a resume that few teams in the country can match. With five wins over ranked opponents, a 10-2 record and a No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Longhorns have positioned themselves to earn a first-round bye.

Now, they have one more opportunity to strengthen that case, and one more opportunity to complicate it.

Texas clinched its spot in the SEC Championship Game with a 16-6 win over Texas A&M on Friday, setting up a Dec. 5 matchup against No. 1 Georgia. While a chance to claim a conference championship and improve their playoff position seems enticing, it also means playing an additional game while several other contenders will have the weekend off.

The committee has shown in the past that losing a conference game doesn't significantly damage a team's standing. The Longhorns benefited from that precedent in 2024, when it fell only one spot after losing to Georgia in overtime. However, this time the stakes are different: A loss would give Texas three defeats, a record no team has carried into a first-round by in the 12-team playoff era.

Here are the three scenarios the Longhorns could face that affect their playoff seeding.

A Win Over Georgia

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) attempts to make a catch against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Demello Jones (15) in the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The clearest path to a major playoff reward is also the most difficult.

Beating the No. 1 team in the country.

A victory would give Texas the SEC Championship, a sixth consecutive win and another signature result against a top-tier opponent. The Longhorns would finish 11-2 and add a conference title to a resume that already includes five ranked victories.

That combination could push Texas into the top two or even the No. 1 spot, depending on how the rest of the conference championship weekend unfolds. Utah's undefeated season and the results of other title games would factor into the committee's final decision.

More importantly, an SEC Championship would make Texas eligible for one of the four first-round byes reserved for the highest-ranked conference champions. A win would give the Longhorns a chance to avoid the opening round entirely and head straight to the quarterfinals.

A Close Loss to Georgia

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Niblett (21) attempts to make a catch under pressure by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kj Bolden (4) and safety Zion Branch (2) in the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Texas plays competitively and loses, history suggests the committee may not punish the Longhorns simply for playing in Atlanta.

In 2024, Texas entered the SEC Championship Game at No. 2 before losing to Georgia, 22-19, in overtime. The Longhorns dropped only one spot in the final rankings and still earned the No. 5 seed in the playoff. Penn State also fell just one spot after its loss in the Big Ten title game that season.

That precedent gives Texas reason to believe a close game could preserve much of its current standing. The committee has emphasized evaluating the full body of work rather than automatically penalizing teams for losing a championship game.

Texas also has a strong argument in its five ranked wins, the most among teams entering the championship weekend. Even with a third loss, the Longhorns would have a resume that compares favorably with several playoff contenders.

Still, the 2024 comparison has a limit. Texas would finish 10-3 this time, rather than 11-2, and the committee would have to weigh that additional loss against the quality of its schedule and victories.

A Bad Loss to Georgia

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Gabe Harris Jr. (0) attempts to tackle Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) in the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas doesn't have to worry about missing the playoffs, but there is still the possibility of falling far enough in the rankings to lose the opportunity to host a first-round game.

If Texas stays among the top eight teams after a competitive loss, it could still host a playoff matchup at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. However, a lopsided defeat could give the committee reason to move the Longhorns behind other contenders and potentially push them into the road-team portion of the bracket.

The Longhorns have already done enough to put themselves in position for the playoffs. Their final game is about determining how favorable that position will be.

A win over Georgia could deliver a bye and have one fewer game to play on the way to a National Championship. A close loss might leave Texas with a home playoff game. A blowout defeat could make the road to a title considerably more difficult.

For a team that has spent the season proving the value of its resume, Atlanta will be its most consequential test yet.

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