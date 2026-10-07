Texas Has Earned The Right to Make Oklahoma Chase

“Throw the records out.”

It’s one of the most common clichés when two rivals meet on a football field.

“Forget the rankings.”

“Forget the records.”

“Forget everything these two teams have done up to this point.”

But forget that for a second.

Look at what these two teams have actually done through four games.

The Sooners enter Red River at 2-2 with a sputtering offense and a quarterback who’s coming off his worst performance of the season. Texas arrives 4-0 with the No. 1 ranking and a defensive front that’s coming off a record-breaking performance.

So when Texas and Oklahoma meet at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, nobody should be “throwing the records out”.

Because the Longhorns have made theirs too heavy to carry.

Texas Can Afford to Be Patient

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian arrives for the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Red River Rivalry has a way of making every possession feel bigger than it is.

A first-half turnover can make it feel like it’s already over. One Oklahoma touchdown can make the Longhorns feel as if they need to answer immediately. A few explosive plays can make the game feel as if it’s slipping away before it’s even really started.

Texas can’t let the environment dictate its approach.

The Longhorns don’t need to score 14 points in the first quarter — although that sure would help. If they go down early, Arch Manning doesn’t need to force downfield throws in an attempt to claw his way back into the game.

Texas has already proved it can survive the occasional rough offensive stretch.

That should allow the Longhorns to play without the urgency of a team that needs every possible thing to go right.

Because with this defense, sometimes making Oklahoma go the full length of the field again is enough.

Make Oklahoma Prove It Can Chase

Sep 26, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables watches game play against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That’s where Texas can put the pressure back on the Sooners.

Oklahoma has yet to prove it can sustain four clean quarters of offense against quality competition. So instead of frantically playing to make a point, the Longhorns need to make the Sooners earn every yard.

Make them drive 75 yards.

Make John Mateer prove he can convert third down after third down instead of letting Oklahoma’s 34% third-down conversion rate continue to define the offense.

And if the Sooners do reach the red zone, make them prove they can finish.

Oklahoma has turned just four of its nine red-zone trips into touchdowns this season, and reaching that point has become a challenge of its own. The Sooners have made only four trips inside the opponent’s 20-yard line over their last three games.

That’s exactly why Texas doesn’t need to panic if Saturday starts off slowly.

Oklahoma hasn’t exactly been starting quickly, either.

Since scoring 27 points in their season opener, the Sooners have mustered just seven total first-half points over the past three weeks.

Give Oklahoma long fields and eventually the pressure has to shift.

But most importantly, make the Sooners do it while chasing the game.

Oklahoma has trailed in two games this season, against Michigan and Georgia. It lost both and never led after falling behind.

That’s the situation Texas needs to create on Saturday.

Patience Is Not Complacency

None of that means Texas should play conservatively.

If Arch Manning has an opportunity downfield, take it. If Steve Sarkisian sees a chance to put the game away with a fourth-down conversion, there’s no reason to hesitate.

And maybe the rankings really won’t matter on Saturday.

Maybe the records won’t either.

But Oklahoma has to prove it.

Texas has spent four games earning the right to be patient and play on its own terms.