The Texas Longhorns walked away from Baton Rouge with a critical road win over the LSU Tigers, following one of the most dramatic, last-second touchdowns that college football has seen this season.

Much of the focus and remembrance of the victory will be on the final drive and how quarterback Arch Manning orchestrated a methodical march down the field to give the Longhorns a touchdown with just two seconds remaining.

That will be well deserved, as it was a statement moment for Manning and the Longhorns, but the Tigers exposed concerns about the offense that will need to be fixed in the final two weeks of the season.

Moving the Ball Differently

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) calls a play during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The Longhorns' offense was extremely polarizing against the Tigers. The offense only punted three times, and just one of those times came in the second half. They only had two three-and-outs, but one of those came with under six minutes in the game, when the offense needed a sustained drive for points.

A Longhorns defensive stand, and a few minutes later, the Longhorns had completely flipped the script on what happened during the game. That doesn't change some concerns about the win, including how the offense moved the ball.

They had 20 first downs, but five of them came from penalties. Four of those were for defensive pass interference, and one was for defensive holding. Now, there isn't anything wrong with that, because the penalties were often efforts to prevent the receiver from getting open, but without those five, some of those drives look different.

For Manning and the offense, that's an advantage: having a talented receiving core that defenses are forced to play more physically with, often leading to penalties. Using them as an added bonus rather than a crutch is where the difference comes in, but 20 percent of first downs came from penalties, which seems unsustainable, as the postseason will require disciplined teams.

Overall, the Longhorns' offense gets some slack due to the lethal defense they were facing, a common trend so far this season, but expectations for the offense were high entering the season. To their credit, they have been moving the ball better than in the first half of the season, but building more consistent drives and capitalizing on explosive plays will make a difference in the postseason.

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