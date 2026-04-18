Texas Hosting Top CB Prospect Amid Critical Recruiting Weekend

The Texas Longhorns are nearly done with their spring camp ahead of the 2026 season, as they look to earn their spot back in the College Football Playoff after finding themselves as one of the first teams out last year.

With time winding down for recruits to see some early practices, head coach Steve Sarkisian is looking to make the most of his time now, as he welcomes the No. 1 prospect in the country, John Meredith, to Austin for the weekend.

The top recruit will make his trip to Austin for a pivotal weekend, and as his recruiting continues to take shape, the Longhorns are looking to make a significant impression and make themselves one of the frontrunners in the race.

What Makes Meridith Elite?

Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) celebrates after he intercepts a pass from Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (not pictured) during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Longhorns have been a force to be reckoned with on the recruiting trail since Sarkisian took over the program, but as a whole, the Longhorns have not often landed a top three cornerback recruit. Their last one came in 2011, when Quandre Diggs committed, but now they are looking to change that with Meredith.

Ranked as the No. 2 overall recruit in the country and the No. 1 cornerback in the cycle, the Longhorns are looking to make a statement in the race for the five-star recruit. Even more than that, Meredith, a Fort Worth, Texas native, would be a crucial win for Sarkisian and his staff as they make the effort to keep the top players in the state home.

It's no secret as to why the North Crowley High School product is so great either. Standing at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, he is nearly a unicorn, as tall cornerbacks are a luxury item that don't come across often, nor as good as Meredith is either.

He has the frame to defend against jump balls, and the physicality that allows him to win press coverage, or avoid being dominated by a bigger bodied receiver. He has complimentary speed, running a sub-22-second 200-meter race, showing great acceleration, as well as top-end speed to match it.

It won't be an easy battle for the Longhorns in the race to land Meredith, as he holds offers from every elite program around the country, but their bitter rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies, are one of the early frontrunners in the race. With a critical weekend in the works between the parties, the Longhorns are looking to put themselves at the front, and try to land one of the top players in the country in the Forty Acres.

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