Texas Longhorns Host No. 1 CB on Surprise Recruiting Visit

The Texas Longhorns are approaching the end of spring practice but that's not stopping the coaching staff from remaining active on the recruiting trail in the process.

In fact, pairing a live practice with a recruiting visit can help show a prospect just what Texas is all about under head coach Steve Sarkisian and what life on the field could be like if they become a Longhorn.

Texas did exactly that on Thursday, though it certainly shouldn't qualify as just any ordinary unofficial visit for the Longhorns.

Texas Hosts 5-Star CB John Meredith III for Unofficial Visit

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Texas hosted 2027 five-star cornerback John Meredith III for an unofficial visit in Austin on Thursday. He's a product of an elite program in North Crowley from Fort Worth, TX.

Ranked as the No. 1 overall cornerback, the top player in the state of Texas this cycle and the No. 5 overall prospect in the country, Meredith got a chance to watch the Longhorns during spring practice.

5-star everything cornerback John Meredith on his visit to Texas this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/CDpmK4gtiq — Geoff Ketchum (@gkketch) April 9, 2026

Meredith's trip to the Forty Acres is significant, as it shows that he is wanting to continue to build a strong relationship with the Texas coaching staff. This will be key heading into the summer before he takes his official visit with the Longhorns on June 5. He also had OVs set with Alabama (May 29), Texas A&M (June 12) and Ohio State (June 19).

However, Texas being able to land him will of course be far from easy. The Texas A&M Aggies are seen as another strong contender for Meredith while other programs like Ohio State and Alabama are in the mix as well.

Meredith's offer list is long and includes teams like the Georgia Bulldogs, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, LSU Tigers, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, Miami Hurricanes, Florida Gators, Houston Cougars, Washington Huskies, TCU Horned Frogs and many more.

If the Longhorns can land Meredith, he would immediately become the best commit in Texas' 2027 class, joining players like five-star wide receiver Easton Royal along with four-star prospects like edge rusher Cameron Hall and cornerback Karnell James and three-stars in tight end JT Geraci, offensive lineman Jackson Cook, quarterback Ty Knutson and linebacker Cade Haug.

Meredith's recruitment will no doubt be one that Texas fans will need to continue to monitor headed into the summer.