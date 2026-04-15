Texas Longhorns Hosting No. 1 WR on Major Recruiting Visit

The Texas Longhorns have become accustomed to success not only on the football field but also on the recruiting trail since head coach Steve Sarkisian took over the program.

Landing some of the top talent in the class has been a priority for the staff, and that isn't changing now as they host Monshun Sales, the top receiver in the cycle, according to On3.

Throwing their hat in the race for the elite talent, the Longhorns are looking to heat up on the recruiting trail, and make a significant impression on one of the top players in the entire country.

Why Monshun Sales is No. 1 WR in 2027 Class

Lawrence North Monshun Sales participates in warm up drills as Lawrence North took on Lawrence Central in the S6 IHSAA high school football sectional semifinal, Nov 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; at Lawrence Central High School. | Gary Brockman/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sales, an Indiana native, is one of the most sought-after prospects in the entire country, ranked as the number one receiver in the class and the number seven overall recruit in the cycle. The Longhorns recently extended an offer to him, marking his 40th Division I offer, joining an elite list with some of the other top programs around the country.

There is no secret as to why the 6-foot-5, 195-pound receiver is one of the top targets around the country. He can stretch the field with his speed, while also proving capable of using his size, which makes him a nightmare matchup on jump balls against cornerbacks.

For Lawrence North High School this past season, Sales finished with 794 yards on 37 catches with nine touchdowns, while averaging an elite 21.5 yards per reception on the year.

Sarkisian and his staff got a late jump on their offer to Sales, but if they can find a way to land him, it would give the Longhorns the best receiving duo of any class in the cycle, combining him with Easton Royal, who is currently committed.

For now, Texas has the 12th-ranked class of the cycle, and the No. 6-ranked class in the SEC, headlined by Royal, but Sarkisian and his staff are fighting off the LSU Tigers to keep his commitment. With his recruitment seemingly heating up to keep him, the Longhorns could find themselves more aggressive for Sales, in the event that Royal flips.

There is still a way to go in the current 2027, and the Longhorns are looking to once again have a top-10 class under Sarkisian, and in their newly turned pursuit of Sales, this weekend's visit could prove to be a critical point in the race for him.

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