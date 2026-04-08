Texas Longhorns Host Premier Texas Tech Commit For A Visit

The Texas Longhorns are preparing for their upcoming season, looking to get back to the College Football Playoff after missing out on the dance last season.

With future goals in mind, the Longhorns are taking that same mentality to the recruiting trail as well, leaving no stone unturned in their path to bringing in another top recruiting class back to the Forty Acres.

This time, they hosted Benny Easter Jr., one of the country's most elite pass-catching recruits, according to a now-expired Instagram story he posted, despite his commitment to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Recruitment Is Still Open

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) celebrates scoring a touchdown with teammates in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Longhorns currently hold the commitment from the number one receiver in the country, Easton Royal, and recently made an offer to the number two receiver behind him, Monshun Sales. Now, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff aren't stopping there in their push to load up on skills talent in the upcoming recruiting cycle.

Easter, a top-3 ranked receiver himself in the cycle, and number 22 overall, is the newest target for the Longhorns, as they recently hosted him on campus. That visit comes despite Humble, Texas native being committed to the Red Raiders, but the Longhorns aren't the first school to host him, nor will they be the last.

The Summer Creek High School native took a trip to see the Ohio State Buckeyes last weekend, before making a stop in Austin. Easter has multiple official visits lined up for the summer window as well, locking in trips with the Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, and a return trip to Lubbock.

The 6-foot, 200-pound receiver could be a potential critical flip for the Longhorns, as his ability to stretch the field and acceleration make him one of the top linear threats in the class. His speed is one of his strong suits, and is evident from his ability to run track as well, running a 200-meter dash timed at 22.16.

His stats last season for Summer Creek were eye-opening as well, producing 1,309 yards and 19 touchdowns on 89 receptions. Easter averaged 14.8 yards per catch in one of the toughest divisions in Texas high school football, proving he has the production to match what the metrics say.

There is still plenty of time to go in the upcoming cycle for the Longhorns, and Easter will make plenty of stops along the way through the process, but a stop on campus could be a good sign for Sarkisian and his staff.

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