Why Texas' November Trip to Death Valley Could Define Arch Manning's Season

For the first time since September of 2019, the Texas Longhorns are set to battle it out on the gridiron with the LSU Tigers, the matchup this time taking place at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, one of the fiercest and most intimidating college football environments.

Times were much different back then, as LSU's Joe Burrow was beginning what would eventually be what many consider the greatest season by a college quarterback alongside elite wide receivers in Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, while the Longhorns still held a top 10 ranking in the AP Top 25.

LSU would knock off the Horns at DKR in a 45-38 thriller, and the same fireworks could be expected in November when the two teams square off again seven years later, especially with how much could be on the line for current Texas quarterback Arch Manning.

Do or Die for Arch Manning in November?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now that the junior signal caller has a full season of starting under his belt, his standard of performance has ramped up tremendously, especially now that he has one of the best wide receivers in the country in Cam Coleman at his disposal.

However, Manning had many weapons late last season in the game against the Georgia Bulldogs, and we all know how that turned out for Steve Sarkisian's team.

One of Arch's jobs this year? Don't let history repeat itself in Death Valley.

In a perfect world, the Longhorns will step into Louisiana's capital with all of the momentum in the world, well on track for the College Football Playoff with at least a top-five rank, but LSU is also expected to be one of the top dogs in the conference, especially with Lane Kiffin running the show.

The similarities between this game and the Georgia game from last season really begin to stack when more thought is added, only this time, Texas shouldn't be coming into the game with two losses already threatening their playoff chances.

But it's the way that Manning goes about avoiding a repeat of last year that will define his 2026 season.

The young star showed that he has been able to shake back after losses, as last year saw a masterclass against the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry after a loss on the road to an unranked Florida Gators team, and the loss to Georgia was followed up by three games of elite production under in wins against Arkansas, Texas A&M, and Michigan to close out the season.

Manning is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy in 2026, and for good reason, but if he's unable to show prowess in marquee matchups like this one late in the season, there's a chance it could all be in vain.

Even if Texas returns to the College Football Playoff.

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