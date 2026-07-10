What Wins and What Loses the Game For Texas vs. LSU

Texas won't have to worry about facing Georgia during the regular season in 2026.

After going a measly 0-3 against the Bulldogs over the past two seasons — including two regular-season losses and an SEC championship defeat — that may come as a welcome sight for the Longhorns.

But avoiding Georgia does not guarantee a schedule without an SEC heavyweight. In fact, if things bode well for LSU, the Tigers could very well have emerged as one of the conference's premier teams by the time the Longhorns travel to Baton Rouge on Nov. 14.

Lane Kiffin has appeared to have built a powerhouse team through the transfer portal and returns one of the most respected defensive minds in the sport in Blake Baker. If this new talent lives up to expectations, LSU has the type of roster capable of making a national championship run.

And if the Tigers were to indeed play to that standard, they could present many of the same challenges that have given the Longhorns problems in the past.

Here's what could ultimately determine the outcome.

What Wins: Playing to What They're Capable of

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) rushes with the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nearly the entire country is well aware that at its best, Texas may have the most complete roster in college football.

But will they play to that standard is the question.

Arch Manning returns for his junior season and appears to be the Heisman favorite after finishing 2025 on an impressive tear. He'll have perhaps the deepest collection of skill talent in the country at his disposal, with Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley leading the receiving corps, while an improved running back room should help keep LSU's pass rush from teeing off on obvious passing downs.

Texas also added reinforcements in the trenches, which should theoretically provide Manning with more consistent protection than he received a year ago.

They could be even better defensively, as Will Muschamp inherits a unit loaded with NFL talent. If Muschamp's aggressive system develops as expected, the Longhorns should be plenty capable of matching LSU's firepower.

Essentially, if Texas executes at the level it's capable of, few teams in the country can match it. And in this particular matchup, the Longhorns possess advantages at quarterback, overall roster depth and defensive talent.

That should be enough to secure a victory.

What Loses: Offensive Stagnation and Mistakes

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) tackles Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas already knows the blueprint for how an elite SEC defense can derail its offense.

Because, well, Georgia provided it last season.

Dropped passes, penalties and the inability to establish the run ultimately led to the Longhorns' demise in that infamous loss. Texas was flagged nine times while the running backs managed just 23 yards. The offense became one-dimensional, and Manning was under constant pressure.

That’ll be exactly what Baker will attempt to recreate in LSU's matchup against Texas.

Texas clearly couldn’t get out of its own way and looked helpless against the physically imposing Bulldog defense. If LSU can replicate that kind of play and force Texas to make mistakes, this matchup could almost assuredly fall into the Tigers' favor.

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