Texas Is Now College Football's Most Valuable Program

Texas, football, and money all go hand in hand, and now the Texas Longhorns can start calling themselves the Dallas Cowboys of the collegiate world.

The Horns have been searching high and low for their first national championship since their miraculous comeback against the USC Trojans in the 2006 Rose Bowl, and with their hefty amount of funds, this should give them a stark advantage as they compete in the 2026 season.

Money makes the world go round, especially today's collegiate sports landscape, and if the Longhorns use it right, they could end up scoring that long-awaited national championship.

What Does the Value Actually Reflect?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The mound of money that the Horns are currently sitting on is a measure of the team's overall financial power and theoretical market value, not to mention the revenue that the school's fans, media, and donors draw into events.

And in the current era of collegiate athletics, where NIL and revenue sharing is now an everyday process, Texas can now use that money to draw in highly-skilled players from the transfer portal or from the high school recruit pool.

That has been the case for literally the most highly marketed athlete in college sports, quarterback Arch Manning.

Since committing to the team, Manning has landed many partnerships with companies such as Red Bull, Raising Cane's, and even Uber, and that hasn't affected his on-field play any, as he led the team to a 10-3 record last season with spectacular performances in the latter half of the season.

Of course, the high value and revenue give Texas a massive floor with more margin for error, but a championship isn't guaranteed by any means. The games still have to be played.

When you take a look back at recent champions and dynasties in the sport, such as the Alabama Crimson Tide, for example, they achieved their success with high revenues, yes, but they also reached their level of success due to outstanding coaching continuity as well as culture under Nick Saban.

Sarkisian's experience under Saban surely allowed him to take note of it all, and if he can find a way to translate that same culture to another blue blood team such as Texas, then that first national title since the days of Mack Brown and Vince Young could be closer than many think.

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