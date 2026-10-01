Texas Just Did Something That Hasn't Been Done on ESPN in Over A Decade

The Texas Longhorns are the biggest brand in college athletics, and whether fans love them or hate them, people tune in to keep tabs on how the program is performing.

That trend has continued into the season, and the Longhorns are 4-0 on the year, holding the No. 1 ranking in the country after securing the best win so far this season.

That reflects onto TV ratings, where the Longhorns massive game against the Tennessee Volunteers was the most watched game of the week four slate, and was the most watched noon game on ESPN in over a decade.

Love Them or Hate Them, You Watch

General view of the pregame ceremony before the game between Texas Longhorns and Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns were the story of the weekend, after just barely surviving on the road for their first road test of the season against the Volunteers. It was a top-15 showdown that also featured the Longhorns' first trip to Neyland Stadium in program history.

With all the storylines surrounding the contest, and the fact that there was a mid-game celebration that took social media by storm, it was no secret that eyeballs would be tuning in to the contest on ABC.

The final numbers came in at an average audience of 9.7 million viewers, peaking at 12.9 million. That was the most-viewed game of the weekend, beating out the Ole Miss vs. Florida matchup that followed the Longhorns' win over the Volunteers, and it marked the most-watched noon game on ESPN in over a decade.

The Longhorns now hold two of the top three viewership numbers four weeks into the season, as they also hold the No. 1 spot after their thrilling comeback win over the Ohio State Buckeyes had an average of 13.99 million viewers.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns, Ole Miss, and Alabama now hold two of the top 10 most-viewed games this season, with the LSU Tigers holding the top spot after claiming three of the top-10 viewership games, including the matchup against the Rebels.

There is certainly no doubt that the Longhorns will continue finding a way into the top-10 as the Red River Showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners is just over a week away, and they still have a meeting against the Tigers, Rebels, and the Florida Gators as well this season.

While many people might have disdain for the Longhorns and the success they have, one thing is certain: fans can't keep their eyes off of them.

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