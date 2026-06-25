Texas Lands Massive Commitment From Elite QB in 2028 Class

The Texas Longhorns are in a whirlwind of preparing for the future. That includes the critical upcoming season, where the program looks to win its first national championship in 20 years, and finding a rhythm on the recruiting trail for the 2027 cycle.

For head coach Steve Sarkisian, though, there is no such thing as an early start on the future classes. With summer camps filled with athlethes from the 2028 and 2029 cycle, the Longhorns are putting their best foot forward with the upcoming classes.

They have done exactly that now, as they have landed a massive commitment from Neimann Lawrence, one of the top quarterbacks in the 2028 cycle, and a signifcant first addition in the class as now he can help sway others to join him.

Why Lawrence is a Critical Addition

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Lawrence is the No. 2-ranked quarterback in the class, the No. 8-ranked prospect from the state of Florida, and is a top 60 recruit in the country for the 2028 cycle. Somehow, still, that feels like it undersells exactly how the 6-foot-and-a-half, 200-pound signal-caller could impact a program at the next level.

Despite his young age, Lawrence's arm talent is already that of a mature player. He's an advanced passer who can hit receivers through small windows and is mechanically clean, able to replicate throws repeatedly, without worry.

While not known for his ability to run, when on the move, he is an accurate passer that uses his arm to connect downfield. He had a great awareness and football IQ, giving him elite command of the field in front of him.

How Lawrence Would Impact the Longhorns

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks with quarterback Arch Manning (16) during a timeout in the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

While Lawrence is in the class of 2028, which makes projecting the impact he could have in the Forty Acres when he arrives more complicated, since the quarterback room has fewer names, it is slightly easier to project what role he could have when he steps on campus in two years.

With Manning potentially out after this year, the quarterback room will leave a large hole, which will be filled by KJ Lacey or Dia Bell, with current quarterback commit Ty Knutson set to join the roster before then as well.

In the world of college football, now with the transfer portal, it is entirely too early to say what the roster will look like come then, but given Lawrence's pedigree, he will definitely have a shot to see the field.

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