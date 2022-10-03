'Just Another Opponent' or Not? Longhorns Have Varying Messages for Oklahoma

The Red River Showdown between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners has always meant more.

But after Texas' 38-20 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday followed up Oklahoma's blowout loss at the hands of the TCU Horned Frogs, both the Horns and Sooners now enter the highly-anticipated annual matchup unranked.

The game holds meaning that most other rivalries in college football can't match. Still, some Longhorns players have different approaches headed into Saturday's game in Dallas.

Senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has played in this game four times and knows the weight it carries.

"They might not have got the win today, but it's OU and Texas. They definitely gonna bring their best shot," he said Saturday.

But tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders - who currently leads all Big 12 tight ends in receiving yards (212) while being second in catches (20) and receiving touchdowns (three) - is treating it like any other game headed into his first appearance at the Cotton Bowl.

"Just another opponent, honestly," he said Saturday. "Just another team in our way to that Big 12 championship. All we can do is worry about ourselves (and) just get back on the horse."

Still, he gave his respects to the Sooners and knows that underestimating any opponent could spell bad news in a Big 12 conference that appears to be wide open this season.

"We know what type of opponent they are regardless of what their score was today," Sanders. "That's what happens in this conference, any team can beat everybody, honestly."

The spotlight hasn't been too big for Sanders this season. And when the Red River Showdown kicks off at 11 a.m. in Dallas on Saturday, he's still focused on maintaining the expectations of Texas football.

"We just got to come out and play our brand of football and just show everybody what Texas football is regardless of who the opponent is or regardless of where we playing," he said.

