Skip to main content

'Just Another Opponent' or Not? Longhorns Have Varying Messages for Oklahoma

The Red River Showdown holds meaning that most other rivalries in college football can't match. Still, some Texas Longhorns players have different approaches headed into Saturday's game against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Red River Showdown between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners has always meant more. 

But after Texas' 38-20 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday followed up Oklahoma's blowout loss at the hands of the TCU Horned Frogs, both the Horns and Sooners now enter the highly-anticipated annual matchup unranked. 

The game holds meaning that most other rivalries in college football can't match. Still, some Longhorns players have different approaches headed into Saturday's game in Dallas.

Senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has played in this game four times and knows the weight it carries.

"They might not have got the win today, but it's OU and Texas. They definitely gonna bring their best shot," he said Saturday. 

But tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders - who currently leads all Big 12 tight ends in receiving yards (212) while being second in catches (20) and receiving touchdowns (three) - is treating it like any other game headed into his first appearance at the Cotton Bowl. 

"Just another opponent, honestly," he said Saturday. "Just another team in our way to that Big 12 championship. All we can do is worry about ourselves (and) just get back on the horse."

Still, he gave his respects to the Sooners and knows that underestimating any opponent could spell bad news in a Big 12 conference that appears to be wide open this season. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Steve Sarkisian
Play
Football

Steve Sarkisian Gushes About Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables' Defensive Mind

After two decades of strong defensive play, Brent Venables now has a chance to beating Texas as a head coach with Oklahoma.

By Cole Thompson
FWQ_ZK0XgAYf3ya.0
Play
Recruiting

Texas Commit Derek Williams to Visit Alabama

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
USATSI_16923546
Play
Football

Texas Longhorns Week 6 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma Sooners

The Longhorns will face the Oklahoma Sooners in their annual Red River Rivalry matchup at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas on Saturday

By Matthew Postins

"We know what type of opponent they are regardless of what their score was today," Sanders. "That's what happens in this conference, any team can beat everybody, honestly."

The spotlight hasn't been too big for Sanders this season. And when the Red River Showdown kicks off at 11 a.m. in Dallas on Saturday, he's still focused on maintaining the expectations of Texas football.

"We just got to come out and play our brand of football and just show everybody what Texas football is regardless of who the opponent is or regardless of where we playing," he said. 

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (2)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

Steve Sarkisian
Football

Steve Sarkisian Gushes About Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables' Defensive Mind

After two decades of strong defensive play, Brent Venables now has a chance to beating Texas as a head coach with Oklahoma.

By Cole Thompson
FWQ_ZK0XgAYf3ya.0
Recruiting

Texas Commit Derek Williams to Visit Alabama

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
USATSI_16923546
Football

Texas Longhorns Week 6 Opponent Preview: Oklahoma Sooners

The Longhorns will face the Oklahoma Sooners in their annual Red River Rivalry matchup at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas on Saturday

By Matthew Postins
Xavier Worthy
Football

Texas vs. Iowa State Week 7 Kickoff Time Announced

The Longhorns and Cyclones will face off in the early kickoff slot on Oct. 15.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) walks off the field after getting hit while throwing a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
Football

Steve Sarkisian Updates Longhorns QB Situation Ahead of Red River Showdown vs. Oklahoma

Texas hopes to finally be healthy at the quarterback position for the first time in a month.

By Matt Galatzan
dshawn jamison ryan watts
Football

Longhorns vs. West Virginia Notebook: Xavier Worthy Dazzles, Defense Shows Growth

The Texas Longhorns dominated the West Virginia Mountaineers through three quarters, allowing them to cruise to a victory.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19161029
Football

Longhorns Stifling Defense vs. West Virginia Offers Hope for Big 12 Play

The Longhorn defense contained a dynamic Mountaineer offense and looks to carry that forward in Big 12 play.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19159398
Football

Texas QB Hudson Card Delivers One More Time In Win Over West Virginia

If Saturday marked Hudson Card's final start, he delivered for his hometown of Austin.

By Cole Thompson