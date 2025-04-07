Which Texas Longhorn Could 'Sneak' into Top-10 of NFL Draft?
As the NFL Draft inches closer with each passing day, Texas Longhorns cornerback Jahdae Barron continues to be a name that is seemingly being brought up more and more.
The reigning Jim Thorpe Award winner finds himself in the conversation of becoming a first-round pick. Yet, former Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock believes that Barron shouldn't just be viewed as a "first-round pick"; rather, he thinks he could go in the top 10.
During a recent interview with Betway Insider, the former Raiders general manager revealed his thoughts on Barron and why he believes he could sneak into the top 10.
"I would look at the Texas corner-slash-nickel, Jahdae Barron. Most people have him as the third or fourth corner in the draft, but I think some teams around the lake really like this kid," Mayock said. "I like the kid. He's aggressive, quick, tough, he's got position versatility where he can kick inside and play nickel and compete at a high level."
The Austin, Texas, native has seen his draft stock rise not only after returning in 2024 for a senior season. But also after an impressive showing at the NFL Scouting Combine. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound cornerback ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. He recorded the sixth-fastest time among cornerbacks in the class.
The Combine only added to the boost that his fifth season at Texas did for his draft stock. Barron returned to Austin and made the transition from playing as the nickel corner for Texas, he moved to the outside and he thrived.
Barron became the fourth Longhorn to win the Thorpe Award, which is annually given to the nation's best defensive back. He started all 15 games this past season for Texas and finished with an SEC-best five interceptions. A strong fifth season has now put him in a position where it seems likely to hear his name called on Day 1 of the Draft.
He certainly agrees with Mayock's assessment of him. Following his performance at Texas's Pro Day, the Austin native laid out why he believes he's the No. 1 cornerback in the draft.
"I most definitely believe that I am CB1," Jahdae Barron said. "I'm so versatile. I can do a lot. I can go play corner, I can play nickel, and I can play safety. So I'm what you need, and I can go do it for you in the most humble way."
Barron will wait to hear his name called on April 24, when the Draft begins in Green Bay.