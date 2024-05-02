Texas Longhorns Could Shatter NFL Draft Record in 2025
The Texas Longhorns are coming off of their best NFL Draft showing in the seven-round era, with 11 players being drafted through the first six rounds.
Nearly half of those 11 drafted players went in the first two rounds alone, with Byron Murphy, Xavier Worthy, T'Vondre Sweat, Jonathon Brooks, and Adonai Mitchell all coming off the board in the first 52 picks.
On top of that, the Horns also had two undrafted free agents sign deals in punter Ryan Sandborn and edge rusher Jett Bush, bringing the grand total of 2024 Horns in the NFL to 13.
In other words, it was truly a record year for the program. However, that record might not last very long.
Heading into next season, the Horns could eclipse the total number of players drafted by a significant margin, beginning on Day 1, where Texas has been projected to have as many as four picks in the first round.
Among those candidates are the usual suspects of Kelvin Banks, Quinn Ewers, and Isaiah Bond. However, in recent days other players have been brought into that conversation as well, including edge rusher Ethan Burke, who has been a major piece of the Texas defense in his first two seasons.
The same trends could continue as well in the later rounds, with names like Jaydon Blue, Trey Moore, Barryn Sorrell, Alfred Collins, and Jahdae Barron all potential Round 2 or 3 selections.
Meanwhile, on Day 3 in Rounds 4-7, names like Vernon Broughton, Andrew Mukuba, Matthew Golden, Tiaoalii Savea, Gavin Holmes, David Gbenda, Amari Niblack, Gunnar Helm, Jake Majors, Hayden Connor, and kicker Burt Auburn are all possibilities.
By our count, that brings an initial number of potential draft picks to 20 - a number that doesn't take into account potential leaps that could be in store from players like DJ Campbell, Silas Bolden, and Justice Finkley.
Then there is also the possibility of multiple undrafted free agents for the Horns such as kicker Will Stone, long snapper Lance St. Louise, and linebacker Mo Blackwell.
Of course, there is also a chance that many of the players listed above decide to return for another season to improve their draft stock. Names like Campbell, Finkley, Golden, Bolden, Moore, Niblack, and Burke could all make sense there.
But even if all seven of those players return for one more season, the number of Longhorns that have a chance to be selected somewhere in the draft remains around the 15 to 16 number.
In other words, it appears that the Longhorns might not just break the record they set in 2024 next spring, but shatter it.