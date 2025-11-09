Texas Longhorns 5-Star QB Commit Shares Latest Injury Update After Surgery
Texas Longhorns quarterback commit Dia Bell is sitting out the remainder of his senior season with American Heritage High School after announcing he underwent a minor procedure in September.
Now preparing to join the Longhorns for the 2026 season, Bell is already back to work moving around with the football again.
Bell recently posted via X a video of him on the field training with the caption "moving again."
What Could a Speedy Recovery Mean for Bell and Texas
247Sports lists Bell as the No. 2-ranked quarterback in the 2026 class and is the likely successor of current Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. When he announced that he would miss the remainder of his final high school season due to a minor procedure, there was some concern about his return timeline.
Bell first announced the procedure via Instagram, saying the decision, while necessary, left him heartbroken and disappointed. Less than two months later, it seems Bell is working his way back to full capacity.
This is not the first time in Bell's young career that he has had to deal with long-term injury and recovery. In 2024, Bell suffered a season-ending lower leg injury in the Florida Class 4A regional semifinals. Now with back-to-back season-ending afflictions, future injury possibilities may become a concern for Bell as his career progresses.
The Elite 11 QB camp MVP, the anticipation for Bell's arrival on the Forty Acres is high, even if he has to sit for a year behind Manning. It's currently unknown if Manning will return for another season with Texas, posing two possible scenarios for Bell.
If Manning leaves for the NFL, and Bell can recover from his procedure in time, he could be taking the field for the Longhorns as a true freshman. If Manning decides to return, Bell will have a little more time to recover and develop under one of the SEC's top quarterbacks.
Though Manning didn't start the season the way most had expected, he has looked like one of the nation's elite talents over the past couple of weeks. If he continues this impressive stretch of play, perhaps the NFL will look like more of a possibility for the young quarterback.
In the meantime, the Longhorns' focus is on closing out the remainder of the season, where they will face two top-five opponents in No. 5 Georgia and No. 3 Texas A&M. With Manning finding his stride and Bell set to take the reins in the future, the Longhorns continue their impressive carousel of quarterbacks under head coach Steve Sarkisian.