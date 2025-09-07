Texas Longhorns Accomplish 'Biggest Emphasis' in First Win of Season
After suffering their second loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past eight months, it should have been a known fact that the Texas Longhorns would be returning home to Austin with an absolute vengeance.
And luckily, for Steve Sarkisian's team, that's exactly what fueled the team to victory in their 38-7 game against the San Jose State Spartans, with quarterback Arch Manning finding his footing again after a disappointing starting weekend in Columbus, passing for 295 yards, throwing four touchdowns and running for 23 yards and an additional touchdown.
For the second straight weekend, the Burnt Orange defense came prepared to play, holding San Jose State to under 300 total yards of offense.
"We Can Compete with Anyone in the Country"
The Texas defense showed yet again why they are one of the nation's best,forcing turnovers on three straight drives, all three leading to scores for the No. 7 Longhorns, coming off of an interception and two fumble recoveries in the first quarter.
After the only takeaway for the Longhorns being a turnover on downs against the Buckeyes, it seems that forcing turnovers against a much lesser opponent such as San Jose State was at the forefront of the team's mind.
And according to safety Michael Taaffe, who led the Horns with eight total tackles, that is exactly what the mindset was for the team in Week 2.
"That (forcing turnovers) was the biggest emphasis," Taaffe said in his postgame press conference. "We knew that if we can play together as a defense, as a unit, then we can, you know, we could compete with anybody in the country. We know the talent that we have, the leadership that we have, and the connection that we have."
Taaffe also highlighted another big emphasis for the team, specifically in the secondary, that being the communication amongst the group, and how it's his role as the leader of the secondary to enforce it.
"Communication is a really big part," Taaffe said. "We solely focused on communication with one another, no talking trash this week, because I didn't want anybody to expose us in the media. So now, it's a big emphasis for us. Everything that we do, we've got to be lined up before them. We got to disguise our looks in the disguise. A lot of people hold that weight on me, and I love that. I think the coolest thing is that you can watch your leadership go into fruition."
The Longhorns will look to raise their ranking on the AP Top 25 ranks when they take on another University of Texas school, the UTEP Miners at DKR this upcoming Saturday, Sep. 13 at 3:15 P.M.