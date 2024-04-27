Texas Longhorns WR Adonai Mitchell Selected No. 52 Overall After Major Draft Slide
AUSTIN -- After an extra day of waiting, Texas Longhorns receiverAdonai Mitchell is finally off the board.
The Indianapolis Colts selected Mitchell with pick No. 52 in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit on Friday. Mitchell slipped out of the first round on Day 1 and instead had to watch as teammates Byron Murphy II and Xavier Worthy got selected by the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.
However, the real surprise came on Day 2 when Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat was selected before Mitchell at No. 38 overall by the Tennessee Titans.
Mitchell is the 11th receiver off the board in this year's draft. He joins Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, Brian Thomas Jr., Worthy, Ricky Pearsall, and Xavier Legette. Many mocks had Mitchell going ahead of guys like Pearsall and Legette, but instead they leapfrogged on Day 1 once the board officially fell into place. Then on Day 2, Keon Coleman, Ladd McConkey and Ja'Lynn Polk all went ahead of Mitchell as well.
Mitchell posted 93 catches for 1,405 yards and 18 touchdowns during his collegiate carreer. He was a two-time national champion during his time with the Georgia Bulldogs, appearing in five College Football Playoff games and catching a touchdown in all five. After the championship success in Athens, Mitchell came to Austin and had a career-best season at Texas, finishing with 55 catches for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns, all career-high marks.