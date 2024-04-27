Colts GM Goes Off on Texas WR Adonai Mitchell Criticism
AUSTIN - Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell was projected as one of the top receivers coming into the 2024 NFL Draft.
By some, he was even seen as a first-round candidate in recent mock drafts. However, following negative reports that came out in recent days, Mitchell's draft stock took a hit, causing him to slide all way into the second round, where he was eventually selected at No. 52 overall by the Indianapolis Colts.
First, it was his teammates that came to his defense. But now, his new team is coming to his defense, with Colts GM Chris Ballard going on a profanity-laced tirade and doubling down on the franchise's choice to pick Mitchell on Friday.
"I don't know, I read some of the bull ---- that was said on TV. Just our typical league. Unnamed sources, bad interview. It's such bull ----," Ballard said in his defense of Mitchell. “Put your name on it. We tear these young men down. These are 21, 22 year old men. If people out there can tell me they're perfect in their lives... It’s crap. This is a good kid. And for those reports to come out, it's bull ----. I'm sorry. I apologize for the language. I don't, but I do."
By all accounts and to Ballard's point, Mitchell was nothing but a model teammate and student to his coaches both at Texas and his previous stop at Georgia, where he helped each school reach the College Football Playoff, and won back-to-back titles with the Bulldogs.
In fact, Mitchell finishes his college career with 93 catches for 1,405 yards and 18 touchdowns. A two-time national champion with Georgia, he appeared in five College Football Playoff games, catching a touchdown in all five.
He also had his career-best season at Texas this year, posting 55 catches for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns, all career-high marks.
Now, Mitchell will let his play do the talking, and will hope to prove those doubters wrong at the NFL level with the Colts.