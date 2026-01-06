Texas Longhorns Among Finalists for Florida Edge Rusher in Transfer Portal
The Texas Longhorns have yet to land a major name out of the transfer portal with the offseason getting underway.
The attention remains on if Texas can secure a commitment from Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman along with landing a new starting running back for next season, but the Longhorns will need to address the defensive side of the ball as well after suffering some notable departures.
Fortunately for Steve Sarkisian and staff, the Longhorns appear to be right in the mix for one of the more coveted edge rushers in the portal.
Texas Longhorns in Running for Florida EDGE Jayden Woods
Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas is among a handful of elite programs that are contenders for Florida Gators edge rusher Jayden Woods.
Other teams in the mix include the Texas A&M Aggies, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks and Missouri Tigers.
A return to Florida under new head coach Jon Sumrall also remains a possibility.
As a true freshman this season, Woods appeared in all 12 games while posting 27 total tackles (11 solo), 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, an interception and a pass breakup.
In Florida's upset win over then-No. 9 Texas on Oct. 4, Woods finished with three total tackles, a half a sack, and a pass breakup. The Gators sacked Arch Manning a season-high six times in the victory.
Arguably Woods' best game of the season came against the Tennessee Volunteers when had eight total tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.
Being able to pair Woods with an elite pass rusher like Colin Simmons would give opposing SEC quarterbacks nightmares next season. He's already comfortable in the conference and would not command double teams on pass-rush downs with Simmons opposite of him.
Texas has lost key defenders up front like defensive end Ethan Burke along with linebackers Anthony Hill Jr., Liona Lefau and Trey Moore. Both the portal and the NFL Draft has hit the Longhorns hard this offseason.
The Longhorns have already landed portal commitments from Michigan State tight end Michael Masunas, Arkansas defensive lineman Ian Geffrard, Memphis kicker Gianni Spetic, Florida State punter Mac Chiumento and New Mexico long snapper Trey Dubuc.
However, Woods would immediately become the best player out of this group, at least until Coleman comes to a decision. And even better? The Longhorns could potentially have him for two seasons, as Woods won't be draft eligible until 2028.
