There is One Less Team for Texas to Battle in the Race for Cam Coleman

The Texas Longhorns have started to build up their transfer portal class this offseason but fans aren't quite satisfied yet with the haul of players that the team has landed so far.

The attention remains on if Steve Sarkisian and staff can land Auburn Tigers transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman, who is the prize of the offseason. Texas already missed out on Louisville running back Isaac Brown and have yet to land a true splash commitment.

Fortunately for the Longhorns, the opposing competition in the race for Coleman has reportedly dwindled down.

Texas, Texas A&M Have One Less Team to Worry About

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman celebrates his catch over Missouri Tigers defensive back Stephen Hall as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Per reports from On3's Pete Nakos, the USC Trojans are no longer in contention for Coleman, who is the best wide receiver to enter the portal this offseason.

The race is now down to three Lone Star State teams: Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

It's quite clear who is in the lead for Coleman four days after the portal's opening. He took trips to both Texas and Texas A&M but has yet to make a visit to Lubbock, though is still expected to do so.

Coleman originally committed to Texas A&M out of high school and could make a return to College Station for the 2026 season before heading off to the NFL, but the Longhorns could give him a better chance of improving his draft stock by pairing him with Arch Manning.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning runs with the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

While Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed had some impressive moments this season, he trended down toward the second half of the year and was a major reason the Aggies lost their two most important contests, ending the season on a two-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, Manning bounced back from a tough start to the season and played like one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC during the second half of the season. This was highlighted by three wins over Top-10 teams, including a head-to-head victory over Reed in Texas' upset win over then-No. 3 Texas A&M.

It's been clear that Coleman wants to play with an established quarterback. Whether that will be Manning, Reed or even new Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby remains to be seen.

Either way, whichever team lands Coleman will have increased pressure to perform on offense next season. Coleman will be a one-year rental regardless of where he lands, so the championship-level expectations will be at an all-time high for each of the three Texas teams still in contention.