Former NFL QB Says Arch Manning is 'Doing All The Right Things'
With the shortest odds to win the Heisman Trophy despite only making two career collegiate starts, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is a polarizing figure in college football circles in the lead up to the 2025-26 season.
Some believe that the buzz surrounding Manning is overhyped due to his lack of experience and the fact that he backed up Quinn Ewers at Texas over the past two years. On the opposite side, others believe that Manning has proven in his limited playing time that he can live up to that hype and he is in the best situation to do so.
At this point, it is a matter of time until the nation's eyes are on Manning as the Longhorns' full-time starter. The takes on whether or not Manning will succeed, by the country's standards, continue coming in.
EJ Manuel on Manning's Ability to Lead Texas Longhorns
In Friday morning's edition of "Get Up" on ESPN, former NFL quarterback EJ Manuel spoke about his expectations for Manning at Texas.
"When you have been able to sit in the same system, guys, for two, three seasons man, that is so valuable for a young quarterback," Manuel said. "He's gonna have a lot of confidence, he's probably gotten bigger, stronger, faster. I've seen him spend time with his teammates in the offseason, going to camps and going to their cities back at home. So he's doing all the right things."
Manuel knows what it's like to wait his turn. He redshirted his first season and then played behind Christian Ponder in the following two years, relieving Ponder at times in both seasons due to injury. Manuel was a full-time starter his final two collegiate seasons and was a first-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2013. He spent five seasons in the NFL, making 18 starts and throwing for 3,767 yards.
The way Manning has gone about his college experience has impressed Manuel and has instilled a confidence that good things are coming for the quarterback and his team in Austin. The reputation around his family name does not hurt either.
"And again, this is a Manning," Manuel said. "This is a guy whose been reared up to be a part of this type of tradition. And he wants to stay at Texas. We all know he could have left and went somewhere else to start. But he's actually been wanting to be patient. Now it's his time and he's going to take off."
In a separate clip, Manuel states that comments about Manning not starting over eventual seventh-rounder Ewers (most notably from Steve Spurrier) to discredit the redshirt sophomore's talent are totally invalid. In fact, he views the patience, loyalty and trusting of the process both from Manning and the Texas program as a positive indicator.
And if Arch is prioritizing collegiate development like his uncles Peyton and Eli did ahead of their NFL careers, it seems likely that he will be behind center in Austin for not one, but two seasons as a starter.
Manning will be put to the test from the first snap in Week 1 against the reigning champion Ohio State Buckeyes. From then on, his play will do the talking.