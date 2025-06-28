Arch Manning Stars in Fast Food Commercial With LSU Tigers QB
Members of the Manning family have always been associated with fame, football royalty and forte.
While this has led to inevitable pressure in terms of media exposure, the Mannings have for the most part chosen to embrace the spotlight.
Throughout the past few decades, they have participated in commercials, talk shows, Saturday Night Live and other televised programs and advertisements. Some have been major hits, and their comedic talent has been recognized pretty consistently during their tenures.
Collaboration with Raising Cane's
The newest manifestation of this fame and comedic ability is the Raising Cane’s commercial that Arch, Cooper and Archie Manning filmed with LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier ahead of this year’s Manning Passing Academy.
Raising Cane’s revealed the commercial on social media Friday, and it has already become a sensation. With the 2025 football season drawing nearer each day, this provides a lighthearted way for Nussmeier and Arch to enjoy their current media pull.
The pair has shared a room together as counselors at the Manning Passing Academy these past few days, and while they spend the college football season starting for two different SEC teams, it seems that they have struck up somewhat of a friendship through their shared experiences.
What Manning and Nussmeier have in common
Both talents show potential as Heisman Trophy frontrunners this season, both come from football families and both spent multiple years as backup quarterbacks during their college tenures.
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik also served as a counselor at the camp, as he recently recognized and praised Nussmeier and Manning’s decisions to stay loyal to their programs and wait for their chances as starters.
Nussmeier began starting for the Tigers during the 2024 season, leading his team to a 10-4 record and earning SEC Offensive Player of the Week multiple times.
The 2025 season will be Manning’s first year as a starter, and with the hype that surrounds both his team and his last name, expectations will be high for the redshirt sophomore.
The Manning family has made a noticeable effort to ensure Arch gets to have a “normal” college experience, but the media and his athletic potential limit the bounds of normalcy for the quarterback.
With the season fast approaching, the Raising Cane’s commercial and the Manning Passing Academy have given Arch the opportunity to spend time with fellow college quarterbacks and with his family before the intensity continues to increase.
Pressure is on the rise, but the past few days have been about family, friends, youth football and, oddly enough, chicken.