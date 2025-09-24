Texas QB Arch Manning Gives Back, Visits Austin Children's Hospital
On Saturday, Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Arch Manning was lighting up the scoreboard in DKR as the Longhorns were victorious over the Sam Houston State Bearkats in their final nonconference matchup of the season, with Manning passing for 309 yards and accounting for five total touchdowns.
The day after, it was a change of pace for Manning as he spent his Sunday giving back to the Austin community for an event in partnership with Raising Cane’s and the Miracle Children’s Foundation.
As Manning stopped by at Austin’s Dell Children’s Medical Center with gifts and a meet-and-greet with patients and their families in partnership with the Miracle Children’s Foundation and Raising Cane’s, Manning handed out 150 Apple iPads and Raising Cane’s swag bags. A Raising Cane's spokesperson said the company made a $10,000 donation to the Children’s Miracle Foundation as part of the Community giveback event.
Manning Comments and Cracks Jokes at the Meet-and-Greet
Manning spoke after the event, highlighting how important being a part of the event at Austin’s Dell Children’s Medical Center was for him and how special the kids who are combating an illness as serious as childhood cancer are.
"Childhood cancer holds a special place in my heart," Manning said at the event. "These kids are the real heroes, and it was just a blessing to come out here and do anything I can to put a smile on their faces. Coming here just puts everything into perspective. These are the real heroes, so it was really special."
In between the smiles, conversations, and handshakes, Manning made light of his recent struggles on the field as one family that met with the quarterback at the meet-and-greet mentioned the Longhorns' most recent game against Sam Houston last Saturday, with a parent telling Manning, "I saw the game last night".
And without hesitation, Manning quick-wittedly responded with "finally a good one," followed by a grin, with the parent also jokingly responding with "yeah, finally, I'm just kidding," drawing laughter from Manning and the rest of the people in the room.
Manning and Raising Cane's Continue Partnership
Sunday's event was not the first time that Manning and Raising Cane's have worked together early in the summer, Manning starred in a Raising Cane's commercial before the yearly Manning Passing Academy, alongside family members including his father Cooper Manning and grandfather Archie Manning, filmed with fellow SEC quarterback LSU Tigers' Garrett Nussmeier.
Manning and the Longhorns now get to enjoy a week off with their bye week this weekend before returning to action, straight into conference play on the road, taking on the Florida Gators on Saturday, Oct. 4.