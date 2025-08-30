Arch Manning Shows Accountability After Poor Performance vs. Ohio State
The Texas Longhorns dropped their season opener, 14-7, to the Ohio State Buckeyes at "The Shoe" on Saturday, but ask the team, and they will tell you that there's no reason to panic.
Some fans might overreact to what was undoubtedly a disappointing performance from Texas quarterback Arch Manning. Thankfully for the Longhorns, he's taking full accountability for his play, just like the leader of the team should.
When speaking to the media after the loss, Manning took the blame for the offense's struggles.
Arch Manning: 'It Starts With Me'
"Ultimately not good enough. Obviously, you don't want to start off the season 0-1," Manning said. "They're a good team, but I thought we beat ourselves a lot, and that starts with me. I got to play better for us to win."
Manning finished the day 17 of 30 passing for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also added 10 carries for 38 yards.
Manning showed poor accurary on short throws, particurly late in the game when the Longhorns needed it most. With Texas looking to tie the game late, he missed wide receiver Ryan Wingo on a shallow crossing route on 3rd and 5, which brought up a decisive fourth down that the Longhorns were unable to convert.
It was just too little, too late for Texas, which had its chances but failed to capitalize. This was low-lighted by getting stopped in the red zone twice by Ohio State's elite defense.
"Can't wait till the second half to kind of get things going," Manning said. " ... It didn't start fast enough. Took a whole half for us to kind of get the ball down the field. So that starts with me. Gotta get back to square one and then get back Monday and go prepare for San Jose State."
Not All Bad From Arch Manning
Still, it wasn't all bad. Unsurprisingly, Manning made some impressive plays with his legs, highlighted by a 15-yard run on 2nd and 13 after evading multiple Ohio State defenders.
He also started to find his rhythm down the field late, including on a 32-yard touchdown pass to Parker Livingstone and a 30-yard connection down the left sideline to tight end Jack Endries on the game's final drive that gave Texas a fighting chance.
Manning and the Longhorns have a ton to learn from the season opener, and will likely be able to let out some frustration on San Jose State in Week 2 from DKR. That game will kick off from Austin at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday.