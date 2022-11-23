Bijan Robinson 'Will Assess Everything' Regarding Texas Future Following Baylor Game

Bijan Robinson will have the opportunity to become one of the more sought-after prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft should he elect to go pro. He also could be a factor in reviving Texas should he return for his senior season.

For those looking for an answer now, Robinson doesn't have one. At least not in the public eye.

Robinson told reporters Monday that he will mull over his options regarding his future with the No. Texas 23 Longhorns (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) following their season-finale against Baylor. Should the Longhorns win, plus should Kansas State fall to Kansas on the road, the team would immediately prep for a Big 12 Championship rematch against No. 4 TCU.

That's where Robinson's focus is entering Thanksgiving.

“After the season, I’ll assess everything,” Robinson said. “I’ll talk to my family, the coaches here and the people that I’ve been talking to this whole time about those kinds of decisions.”

Robinson is coming off his best game with the Burnt Orange program since arriving on campus in 2020. He totaled 243 rushing yards off 25 carries and scored four touchdowns before being benched by the third quarter. Robinson also averaged a season-high 9.7 yards per run and was credited with three "explosive" plays of 20 yards or more.

This season, Robinson leads the Big 12 in rushing yards (1,401), yards from scrimmage (1,715) and total touchdowns (18). After last week's outing, the junior also tied Chris Gilbert for fifth all-time among Texas' career rushing leaders.

“He’s such a nice human being, and sometimes he doesn’t get enough credit for the competitive spirit that he has,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Saturday. “You don’t get to where you’re at in your career by just being talented.”

Sarkisian said his focus is on Friday's matchup against the Bears (6-5, 4-4 Big 12), who last season mounted a 21-point second-half performance in Waco to defeat Texas 31-24. The defeat marked a third consecutive outing where the Longhorns failed to build off its first-half lead, eventually playing a factor in the six-game midseason losing streak.

Sarkisian said he'll discuss Robinson's future once the season comes to a close. That includes the bowl game and potential conference championship.

“I always try to put those kinds of talks off until after (the season),” Sarkisian said Monday. “I think that creates clutter in these guys. I know he wants to come in here Friday and play well, wire into the game plan. When that time comes and the regular season dies down, we’ll have those discussions. Not just with him but with his family. "

Robinson did not commit to playing in Texas' bowl game next month regardless of Friday's outcome. Should the Longhorns find a way to defeat the Horned Frogs (11-0, 8-0 Big 12) in Arlington, they'd automatically be granted a bid to the Sugar Bowl as the Big 12 representative. If not, Texas could fight for either the Cheez-It Bowl or Alamo Bowl, both of which will be played on Dec. 29.

A projected first-round pick in next April's draft, Robinson is considered the top running back prospect entering the final game of the regular season. Should he play in either the next two-to-three games, he'll have a chance to become the fourth all-time leading rusher, surpassing both Gilbert and Jamaal Charles (3,328 career rushing yards).

For his career, Robinson has rushed for 3,231 yards on 510 carries and 31 touchdowns. He's averaged 6.3 yards per run, 8.4 yards per catch and tacked on eight receiving touchdowns.

Kickoff from Royal-Memorial Stadium is set for 11 a.m.

