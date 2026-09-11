Texas Longhorns' Best Path to Beating Ohio State Starts With Julian Sayin

Saturday’s primetime matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes will feature quite the quarterback duel. Arch Manning and Julian Sayin will provide top billing for play at the position in a rematch of last year’s season opener.

Both are future NFL Draft picks, and how they fare on Saturday could go a long way in determining their draft stock. Yet, while the Longhorns already have experience facing Sayin from last year, they should expect some evolution.

The former five-star recruit will walk into Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium with 15 starts under his belt, and the path to stopping him won’t be exactly simple.

Path to Victory

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) runs during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For all the talk of the quarterbacks and the offensive-minded head coaches in this game, the true determining factor could be the defenses. Or in Texas’ case, the newly-installed Will Muschamp defense.

His first true test since returning to the Forty Acres as Sarkisian’s defensive coordinator will be against a fellow national championship contender. The Buckeyes, like the Longhorns, will boast a bevy of playmakers and top players at their respective positions.

Yet, for the Longhorns, slowing down the Buckeyes' offense doesn’t start and end with limiting star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Yes, they’ve done it in the previous two matchups, holding him to 46 yards on seven receptions, but never emerged with the win.

Stopping the run will obviously also be a factor. But the true path to victory will lie squarely in what Texas can do on the front and back end defensively.

Miami showed the blueprint for limiting the Ohio State passing game and specifically Sayin. The Hurricanes defense, boosted by a ferecious pass-rush with a pair of NFL Draft picks off the edge, harassed Sayin with five sacks.

The Hurricanes pressured Sayin on 42.5 percent of his drop backs per Pro Football Focus, where he completed just five of his 12 passes for 30 yards and an interception. Part of that pressure came from the blitz, where they forced another interception, although Sayin did better facing the blitz completing nine of his 16 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown.

As reported throughout fall camp, the defensive line is a strength of the Longhorns’ defense, and one that could replicate the success of Miami’s pass-rush on Saturday.

However, what could make the difference is whether the Texas secondary can execute a more complex gameplan that will ask them to in in some disadvantageous spots.

The core of the Muschamp defense is to have two high safeties and play man coverage. Yet, with a threat like Smith out-wide and a quarterback in Sayin, who thrives in structure, the Longhorns won’t always have that comfort.

They will be forced to commit less people to coverage and more to the pass-rush, thus leaving more potential one-on-one opportunities. Yet, if they can win those, they could very send the Buckeyes back to Columbus with a loss.

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