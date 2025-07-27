Bijan Robinson Corrects Fans, Media on Pronunciation of His Name
Former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is preparing for his third year in the NFL with the approach of the 2025 season. A standout backfield presence at both the college and pro level, Robinson has had his fair share of the spotlight. Despite the coverage Robinson has had in his career, he recently revealed that football fans and the media have been getting his name wrong.
Currently attending training camp with the Atlanta Falcons, Robinson made an appearance on the NFL Network where he revealed that his first name is pronounced bih-ZHAHN, not bee-ZHAHN.
"All right. How you pronounce my name is buh-ZHAHN, for everybody that's out there," Robinson said Via NFL Network. "I know a lot of people say bee-ZHAHN, but it's buh-ZHAHN."
How Long Has Robinson's Name Been Pronounced Wrong?
Robinson first became a household name when he was the standout back for the Longhorns from 2020-22. In that span, Robinson played in 31 games, ran for 3,410 yards, and scored 33 touchdowns. It was no surprise that Robinson was an early draft selection, taken with the eighth overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2023.
In his first two seasons with Atlanta, Robinson has demonstrated why he was deserving of a top ten pick. As a rookie, Robinson ran for 976 yards and four touchdowns, an impressive performance for his first year with the Falcons. In his sophomore season with Atlanta, Robinson jumped out as a star back in the NFL, rushing for 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns. Through this time, the world had known Robinson by a name that most resembled the pronunciation of the mustard
Now, as Robinson prepares for another season in Atlanta, he wants the people to know how to say his name properly. Training camp for the Falcons began on July 24, with Robinson reporting with the Falcons' second starting quarterback to kick off the year in as many seasons, Michael Penix Jr.
Now a focal point of the offense, after seeing 90 more carries in his second season compared to his first, Robinson is once again expected to shine on the gridiron.
The Falcons' first game of the season is set for September 7, where the team will face division rival, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Bucaneers' defense will have to do its best to account for the Falcons' star running back when the time comes.