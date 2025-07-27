Former Texas Longhorns WR Impressing at Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
With Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, the Los Angeles Rams have a top one-two punch at the wide receiver position.
But the race for that third wideout slot in the Los Angeles offense is up and running at training camp.
Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Jordan Whittington seems to be in the driver's seat in that contest with the reports out of Rams camp.
What has been said about Whittington
ESPN's Sarah Barshop wrote that Whittington has been putting together a "strong camp" to impress head coach Sean McVay.
"He's got the ability to play all three spots," McVay said in. "He can really compete in the run game, and I think he's really continuing to increase his route volume. He's played really well."
His Saturday performance included a touchdown from quarterback Jimmy Garappolo.
A sixth round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Whittington accumulated 22 receptions for 293 yards from Matthew Stafford in his rookie year. His best games came in Week 4 and 5 when both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp were out injured. Whittington had six receptions for 62 yards against the Chicago Bears, following that up with seven receptions for 89 yards versus the Green Bay Packers. He did not record another catch until Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Contending with Tutu Atwell and Xavier Smith for the third starting spot, Whittington could be in line for an expanded role in McVay's offense in his second NFL season if he continues to excite as a well-rounded receiver throughout the preseason.
Sarkisian on Whittington
Out of Cuero, Texas, Whittington was a five-star commit in the 2019 class, per the 247Sports Composite. He was recruited as an athlete after playing various positions in high school, but ultimately found his place as a wide receiver in Austin after playing running back in his first year.
Whittington started 25 of 41 games played in his five years at Texas. He gathered more than 40 receptions and 500 yards in each of his final two seasons on the Forty Acres, putting himself on NFL radars. McVay and the Rams were the ones to take a chance on him.
"Coach McVay and the Rams are going to absolutely love Jordan Whittington," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said in a statement after Whittington was drafted. "He'll be a do it all player on the field and in the community for LA. There's nobody on our team that was more valuable than J-Whitt in helping us build our program and culture in our three years at Texas. He is an awesome teammate, a great player, and a guy who gives everything he has to the team, on and off the field. ... He's carried himself like a pro for us, has a bright future in the NFL and will be a great addition to the LA Rams."
Sarkisian's prediction has seemed to come true.
"We love J-Whitt," McVay said on Saturday.