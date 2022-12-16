Longhorns’ Bijan Robinson & Roschon Johnson in Top 10 RBs in NFL Draft?

The Texas Longhorns’ running back was regarded as one the best in college football this past season.

Now, similar praise could follow Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson once they follow through with the expectation of declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. revealed his position rankings Monday for April's draft and had Robinson and Johnson at No. 1 and No. 10, respectively, in the running back ranks.

Here's the full list:

Robinson, this year’s Doak Walker Award, has been regarded as the best running back in this draft cycle since before his junior year at Texas began. After living up to expectations throughout what was potentially his final season as a Longhorn, there’s no reason to think he won’t be the first running back off the board as a first-round pick in April.

This past season, Robinson led the Big 12 in carries (258), rushing yards (1,580) and rushing touchdowns (18) during the regular season. Robinson also led the nation with 1,894 total scrimmages yards (1,580 rushing, 314 receiving) and was second in total touchdowns (20) during the regular season.

If it is the end of Robinson’s incredible career at Texas, he finishes his Longhorns career fourth all-time in rushing yards (3,410) and tied for sixth in career rushing touchdowns (33).

Despite Robinson shining in the spotlight, Johnson has still managed to make a name for himself as an NFL prospect that can do a little bit of everything while making GM’s salivate in the process. To be able to gain attention headed into the draft despite backing up the Doak Walker winner goes to show how impressive his rise up on draft boards has been.

Johnson finished the season with 93 carries for 554 rushing yards and five touchdowns along with 14 catches for 128 yards and another score. He did this all while being arguably the best player on special teams for the Horns, which adds even more value to his NFL stock.

The No. 20 Longhorns face the No. 12 Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Thursday, Dec. 29.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.